These Award-winning earbuds flew under the radar, but deserve to be heard, especially at their lowest price ever

Ask anyone 'Who makes the best wireless earbuds?' and they'll probably mention Sony, Bose and Sennheiser. But it was Technics that won the most recent What Hi-Fi? Award for best premium pair – that honour went to the stunning EAH-AZ100, which have now fallen to their lowest price ever.

Keen to see what all the fuss is about? This is the perfect time – they're now just £180 at Amazon, a discount of £79 on their RRP, and a tenner cheaper than their previous low price during Prime Day over the summer. Get in.

Five Stars Save 31% (£79) Technics EAH-AZ100: was £259 now £180 at Amazon The Technics EAH-AZ100 are a great choice for music fans who take their listening seriously. Offering superb detail, expressive sound, and noise-cancelling to give Bose a run for its money, these comfortable earbuds offer superb value at their lowest price ever. Lowest price only on silver model

A pricey option at the time of their release, the Technics nonetheless landed themselves a stint as our best premium pick on our best wireless earbuds page.

With a 10mm “Magnetic Fluid Driver”, these earbuds have a clear, spacious sound that gives each part of a composition ample breathing room.

Reviewing the EAH-AZ100, we were struck immediately by their “clear and open sound“ and “superb amount of detail”. Digging, deeper, we found them to be punchy, present and dynamically impactful – a combination that ultimately earned them a five-star review.

Complementing their sonic merits, the Technics are also small, light, and comfortable to wear over long periods of time. Touch controls for audio modes, playback and volume are fully customisable, so you can use them any way you please.

A strong and stable Bluetooth connection (with support for SBC, AAC, LDAC and the LC3 codec) means you are unlikely to find yourself grieving a wired option, especially given the earbuds’ impressive 10-hour battery life with ANC enabled.

Used alongside the charging case, their battery life rises to 28 hours.

Nobody, it seems, can keep up with the class-leading noise cancellation of Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen), but the Technics make an honourable attempt, with an effect “like heavy snowfall muffling the world”.

They also feature an Adaptive mode, which automatically adjusts noise-cancelling based on your environment. Alternately, of course, you have the option to dial the intensity up or down yourself.

For a cherry on top, these earbuds include three-way Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity, allowing for connection to multiple devices at once, as well as support for Auracast transmission.

Conventionally, the main drawback of a premium product is its price, but given that these headphones are now available for £180 from Amazon, in this instance, you can have your cake and eat it.

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Read our full Technics EAH-AZ100 review

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