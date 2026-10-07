I test Bluetooth speakers for a living – trust me, this Prime Day JBL deal is a doozy

Do you know the best thing about sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day? Hitherto unseen deals.

We tested the JBL Xtreme 5 around its release date in May of this year, and we've barely seen a drop since that time. Then, Prime Day came along and, as we might have expected, gave us the first significant discount on a speaker we lauded as elevating the established Xtreme range to a whole new level.

Now the Xtreme 5 can be picked up for £279 at Amazon, a £50 discount on a speaker that launched at £330 in the summer. This deal won't last, though, so get a move on if you don't want to miss out.

Best Prime Day JBL Bluetooth speaker deal

Five stars Save £51 JBL Xtreme 5 : was £330 now £279 at Amazon The Xtreme 5 is an absolutely tremendous Bluetooth speaker. It pushes the limits of portability, but if you want a substantial speaker that will fill pretty much any space with its relentlessly entertaining sound, there are few rivals at this level. Get it before it bungees back to full price.

Lowest price on Blue finish

It's still only been around for around six months, but Xtreme 5 has already gained a stellar reputation as a robust, rugged speaker with a clear, detailed and musical sound, all housed in a durable package and backed by more features than you can shake a sausage at.

An increase in power from its predecessor – the Xtreme 5 offers a claimed 130W when mains-powered and 90W when running off the built-in battery – is immediately obvious, bringing a greater sense of scale and size compared with the Xtreme 4.

Bass weight is impressive without overpowering the rest of the track, and JBL's speaker is so clear it makes the Xtreme 4 sound slightly hazy and cluttered in comparison.

As we wrote in our review: "Play Run by Stephen Fretwell, and there’s more separation around the individual elements, so you can hear what each one brings to the music.

"You can inspect around the edges of that crisply defined percussion and piano, but the whole presentation remains cohesive, and the track remains confidently knitted together with the lead vocal at the centre. It’s still a hugely musical listen and captures the slow, gentle rhythmic flow and rise and fall of the track."

The Xtreme 5 is a tad chunkier than the fourth-gen model, but it comes with a carry strap that easily attaches to the floating loops. There are also light strips on the front that are perfect for parties, as is the built-in bottle opener.

Features-wise, you get Bluetooth 6 and Auracast, the latter of which allows you to connect multiple compatible speakers together. There's also lossless audio up to 24-bit/48kHz through a wired connection and Playtime Boost, which extends the battery life from 24 hours to 28 hours, albeit with a rather drastic impact on sound quality.

If you want one of the most powerful and best-sounding Bluetooth speakers around, the JBL Xtreme 5 is the speaker for you. It'll handle any outdoor gathering you throw at it, and a £51 saving at Amazon will almost certainly help you beat the impending winter blues.

MORE:

The best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days savings on headphones, OLED TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more, direct from our experts

I've scoured the Amazon Prime Day sale – here are 9 genuine hi-fi and home cinema deals I'd recommend

Discover our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers for every budget