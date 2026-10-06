I've scoured the Amazon Prime Day sale – here are 9 genuine hi-fi and home cinema deals I'd recommend

It's here. The official start of autumn, the Black Friday warm-up, and perhaps even a sign to begin Christmas shopping: October Prime Day.

Officially known as Prime Big Deal Days on the site itself, the sale has brought the usual savings on Amazon devices, electronics and more.

However, while there are many a five-star product and Award winner on sale, several of them are not quite at the lowest price we've seen.

Have no fear, though, as I've scoured the sale to find the best genuine deals and rock-bottom prices. As What Hi-Fi?'s resident deals writer, I've been tracking these products for some time and I know a good discount when I see one.

There's a mix of everything here, from soundbars to speakers to headphones. What unites them all, however, is that they're all at the lowest price we've seen, and they've all been given at least four stars and a recommendation by our expert review team.

So what are you waiting for? Let's take a look...

Kicking things off, we have a new lowest price on the spectacular Sony Bravia Theatre Trio, but it's not at Amazon. Head to Peter Tyson, where you can pick up one of the finest Dolby Atmos soundbar systems around for a discounted price of £1799, and then get an extra £200 cashback from Sony – full details are here.

We tested the Sony PS-LX3BT in April, when we found it to be one of the best budget Bluetooth turntables you can buy thanks to its excellent sound and seamless usability. It's already seeing a healthy £82 discount this Prime Day, giving us the lowest price we've seen yet.

The five-star Bose SoundLink Max combines a rugged, ergonomic design, a lively, energetic sound and powerful, tight bass. It's now at a new lowest price thanks to the Big Deal Days sale, but we'd also consider the newer JBL Xtreme 5, which is at a similar price.

The open-back Sennheiser HD 505 offer a comfortable, likeable and long-lasting listening experience, excellent for lengthy at-home listening sessions. Easy to recommend, especially with the biggest discount we've seen.

Small size, big performance. The Award-winning Hisense M2 Pro is our top pick for an entry-level projector thanks to its easy set-up, sharp, consistent picture and solid app support. Now at its lowest ever price.

For cinema quality inside a compact case, check out the Nebula X1. The portable projector boasts class-leading audio, a vibrant, three-dimensional picture and a simple setup. Now at a new lowest price.

The Sonos Era 100 SL doesn't have the microphone of the Sonos Era 100, but it does have the same big, open sound and crisp, clear detail that we fell in love with. Add in a ton of streaming features and a lower price than the original model, and you've got yourself quite the bargain.

We only reviewed the 48-inch LG C6 last week, but there's already a tasty bargain. Use the voucher code GDLG10 to save 10% on this bright, colourful and contrast-rich OLED TV.

Amazon's tablet line has long been incredible value, and the Amazon Fire HD 8 is no different. The 32GB version is half price at Currys if you're willing to collect it, or the 64GB model is only £65 at Amazon.

MORE:

The best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days savings on headphones, OLED TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more, direct from our experts

Our pick of the best wireless headphones you can buy

And the best TVs for all budgets