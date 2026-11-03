All the hi-fi speakers that won a 2026 What Hi-Fi? Award, as picked by our audio experts

It will come as no surprise that speakers are one of our biggest Award categories.

They are, of course, a core part of hi-fi, and we have been testing speakers for more than 50 years now and have no intention of stopping.

We are pleased to report that even after all these years, competition in the speaker market is still as hot as ever, making choosing the What Hi-Fi? Awards this year particularly tricky for our audio experts.

Nevertheless, they managed to reach a consensus. Here, then, are all the hi-fi speakers that won an Award on this very special 50th anniversary year…

The best entry-level standmount speakers out there, the pint-sized Dali Kupid punch well above their weight. Ideal for small, modern systems, the entertaining standmounters are lively, entertaining and rhythmically agile, with a compact and appealing design.

The punchy and energetic Wharfedale Diamond 12.3i follow their predecessors in winning a What Hi-Fi? Award. They’re a little fussier than before, but they are still clear class leaders with an exciting and dramatic presentation.

The Dali Sonik 1, on the other hand, are blissfully unfussy and pack oodles of expression into their compact design. These first-time Award winners offer good build quality also.

If you’re after top-quality standmounts that don’t break the £1000 barrier, the Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 are your top choice. Understated and unfussy, the talented standmounters offer a good level of detail and controlled bass.

Great value for money, the PMC Prodigy 5’s cohesive sound is the best in their class. Natural vocals, refined bass and a snappy sense of rhythm are all deftly balanced.

Moving onto PMC’s standmounts, the PMC Prodigy 1 sound superb despite their modest size and price. Their impressive clarity and punchy bass in particular have helped them nab their first What Hi-Fi? Award.

Living up to their brand name, the Fyne Audio F520S take home a gong again thanks to their blend of superb sonic integration with class-leading authority and musicality. There’s a pleasing build and finish on offer too.

Adding a splash of colour to proceedings, the Epos ES-7N are small, immensely capable and easy to accommodate. The diminutive speakers have huge talent, boasting clear, forthright and expressive sound.

A must-listen proposition at this level, the Pro-Ac D20R are high-quality, compact floorstanders. If your budget can reach this high, you’ll be rewarded with an expressive, articulate and energetic presentation as well as pleasing insight and dynamic punch.

Another win for PMC, the PMC Prophecy 1 offer class-leading clarity and precision. Don’t be fooled by their small size – there’s strong dynamics and fine rhythmic drive on offer here.

If it’s a desktop setup you’re putting together, look no further than the Ruark MR1 MK3. The stylish, versatile and robust-sounding MR1 Mk3 fought off strong competition to retain their desktop crown.

Fyne’s first active speakers pick up their first What Hi-Fi? Award thanks to their excellent connectivity and an insightful, balanced sound. Comfortable in a range of listening environments, the Fyne Audio Cubitt 5 set the bar high.

KEF’s vinyl-focused Coda W take home the upper-tier active speaker Award thanks to their wonderfully dynamic but controlled sound. With a clear, detailed presentation, the KEF Coda W are a joy to listen to.

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