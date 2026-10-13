Best floorstanding speakers 2026

Wharfedale Diamond 12.3i
A new punchy, energetic sound earn Wharfedale's affordable floorstanders their first What Hi-Fi? Award.
Dali Sonik 5
Expressive, dynamic and oh so fun to listen to, the Sonik 5 earn a place in this year's winners list.
PMC Prodigy 5
The Prodigy 5's supremely cohesive sound remains the benchmark in their class, earning them their third What Hi-Fi? Award.
Fyne Audio F502S
Blending superb sonic integration with class-leading authority and musicality for yet another year, the F502S take the top spot.
ProAc D20R
ProAc’s D20R remain a must-listen proposition at their level.
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Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
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