A record deal! Sony's five-star Bluetooth turntable hits a new low price

Well that didn't take long. Fresh from its five-star review in April, Sony's latest Bluetooth turntable has now plummeted to a new low price. It's just £217 at Amazon as part of the Prime Big Deal Days sale – that's a saving of £82 off the RRP.

Read on to see why it's a great first step into the world of vinyl.

Sony Bluetooth turntable best ever deal

Five stars Save £82 Sony PS-LX3BT: was £299 now £217 at Amazon We only tested the Sony PS-LX3BT in April, yet here it is enjoying a very healthy £82 discount thanks to Prime Big Deal Days. It's one we'd urge you to consider, too, as the PS-LX3BT is one of the best budget Bluetooth turntables you can buy thanks to its excellent sound and seamless usability. Five stars

So why is it so good? It builds on its five-star predecessor (the PS-LX310BT) with a similar fuss-free design and straight-out-of-the-box functionality. It also has an aluminium tonearm with a precision pivot bearing, an aluminium die-cast platter and a rubber mat.

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Because it's an automatic turntable, there's no need to fiddle with tracking weights or cartridges, which makes playback a breeze. If you're a bit daunted by all the turntable terminology around, a simple model like this is ideal.

Pairing via Bluetooth is very straightforward too, and with support for the aptX Adaptive codec, sound quality is top notch (as long as you pick a compatible wireless speaker).

As we wrote on our review: "We're taken with just how composed, controlled and well-organised the Sony sounds, marvelling at the effortless cohesion and solidity it brings to the entirety of Michael Jackson's Bad album."

There's genuine musicality, which is not always found at this price. And with over £80 off, there's never been a better time to dip your toe in the vinyl waters.

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Read our Sony PS-LX3BT review

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