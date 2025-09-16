On the hunt for an affordable hi-fi system that's sonically superb and relatively compact? We recommend the five-star KEF LSX II LT and right now, you can save £50.

For just £849 at Peter Tyson, this multi-talented streaming system is perfect for desktops and smaller rooms, winning a What Hi-Fi? Award and taking pride of place in our best computer speakers picks.

It's not the lowest price we've ever seen, dropping to £749 last Black Friday, but it's still an excellent £50 off.

And you've got a choice of all three colours with Graphite Grey, Sage Green and Stone White all enjoying this enticing discount.

The Award-winning KEF LSX II LT has a lot to offer when it comes to your at-home set-up. As well as being a compact, desktop size and great value for money, you'll also get a cohesive, effortlessly balanced performance and full, well-formed bass.

It's a slimmed-down, affordable version of the KEF LSX II wireless speaker system that'll cost you £1199. And, if you're still weighing up whether the extra money is worth it, you can always check out our KEF LSX II vs KEF LSX II LT guide.

If affordability is high on your priority list though and you don't mind losing a few connectivity options and features, namely the wireless link between speakers, aux input and a few colour options, the KEF LSX II LT is a great choice.

After all, you'll still get that signature KEF sound, only you won't have to part with as much cash for it. As such, the LSX II LT has a solid, crisp and bassy sound, with plenty of punch and a great sense of propulsion.

And you still get plenty of features including a USB-C port, HDMI ARC port, an optical input and subwoofer output to create your ultimate set-up.

Plus, using KEF's app-based streaming platform means you can connect easily to Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect also being onboard.

Design-wise, the LSX II LT is also pretty much indistinguishable from the standard LSX II in terms of the speakers' compact size and shape.

So, if you fancy an affordable alternative that's even cheaper right now with £50 off at Peter Tyson, then now is the time to strike, with very few compromises needed.

