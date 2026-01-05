It's the start of a new year, and that means resolutions. But rather than resolving to do more exercise or eat less, why not decide to upgrade your sound system?

Sound good? Then let me introduce you to the four-star Q Acoustics 5010, now on sale for £349 at Peter Tyson. That's a generous saving of £140.

The four-star standmounts serve up superior sound quality for the price, excellent performance in smaller rooms, and increased flexibility in system setup. Not bad for less than £350, I'd say.

Q Acoustics 5010 standmount speaker deal

Q Acoustics' 5000 series has been a roaring success, producing the likes of the Award-winning 5050 floorstanders and the also outstanding 5040 towers. We have been mightily impressed with the range, and while the 5010 standmounts aren't quite in the same league as their larger brethren, they still enjoy many of the same qualities that made the 5050 and 5040 so special.

The build quality is certainly there. The 5010 are well made, from their signature rounded-off edges to the quality of the single set of terminals housed at each speaker’s rear.

The 25mm tweeter is based on the same design as found in Q Acoustics’ Concept series, where the driver is decoupled from the baffle to stop vibrations from the mid/bass unit from affecting the sound.

The driver’s inner chamber, meanwhile, has been vented to reduce distortion and promote a cleaner, clearer sound.

Get the 5010s up and firing, and you'll hear what Q Acoustics was driving at. As we say in our review, the 5010 are “in many ways, a deeply impressive pair of standmounts. They produce an immensely cohesive sound, making our music so organised and well integrated that even the Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 come across as slightly ill-disciplined by comparison.”

Detail levels are immensely strong, with a clean, natural personality that makes midrange elements such as pianos, guitars and vocals really shine.

The 5010 match those instrumental elements with robustness and power, complemented by ample bass weight that gives tracks enough lower-end oomph.

They may not be as snappy or emotionally engaging as, say, the Dali Oberon 1, but we know that the 5010's sonic signature will have its fans, especially at this now-discounted price.

Check them out at Peter Tyson, Richer Sounds, or Sevenoaks.

MORE:

Want to push your hi-fi system to the limit? This heavy metal track is the final boss of testing

Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 vs Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3: which of these mid-price standmount speakers is top of the pile?

Best bookshelf speakers: top standmounts for every budget tested