Xiaomi unveils Mi 11 Ultra smartphone with 7-inch, 120Hz OLED display

Xiaomi is gunning for the title of best Android phone 2021, and with the Mi 11 Ultra, it might have a pretty strong chance. The handset boasts a 6.8in OLED with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. A high refresh rate means less blur – which is especially handy during fast-moving action scenes or gaming.

It also has a tiny 1.1in AMOLED screen on the back which can show notification alerts. Or you can use it to frame selfies with the main cameras.

The phone boasts a triple camera setup, offering a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultra-wide and 48MP telephoto (5x optical, 120x digital zoom) lens. And on the front? A 20MP selfie snapper.

The internal specs are just as impressive. We're talking Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W wired and wireless charging. The Mi 11 Pro can also juice up your other devices – just place them on the back and let the wireless charging tech do its thing.

Budget a little tighter? Xiaomi also launched a cut-price smartphone called the Xiaomi Mi 11 5G Lite at the same event. This offers a 6.55in AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Despite being more affordable, it still offers 5G connectivity, and the 90Hz refresh rate is still better than a lot of pricier rivals (iPhones, we're looking at you).

Camera-wise, it has a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide and 5MP telemacro lens (the latter is for up-close pictures). It too has a 20MP front-facer.

It's the first phone with the Qualcomm 780G processor, and comes with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The 4250mAh battery has 22W wired charging.

Both phones should go on sale next month, joining the Mi 11 (which was announced in January but only went on sale recently). We're still awaiting pricing details.

