We combined 2 amazing Sony OLED TV and Dolby Atmos soundbar deals to create a 5-star movie set-up

Looking to update your home cinema set-up but not keen on the idea of sacrificing your entire lounge to a giant screen and a huge speaker package to get decent results?

Then we’ve got good news, as there are currently two stellar Black Friday deals that will let you pick up Sony’s latest What Hi-Fi? Award-winning OLED TV and Dolby Atmos soundbar with a hefty discount – a combo we’ve personally tested in our review rooms and recommend.

The first deal is on Amazon now and lets you grab the 55-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV for £1499. That’s a £700 saving on its £2199 RRP and the best price we’ve ever seen it sell for.



Sony BRAVIA 8 OLED, K55XR80 was £2199 now £1499 at Amazon (save £700)

The Bravia 8 is an incredible set that's worth your consideration. On the 65-inch version, skin tones are warm and realistic, and advances in its light control make the picture look wonderfully three-dimensional. Audio also remains a cut above the experience you’ll get on rival sets.

The second is currently running on Sevenoaks Sound and Vision and lets you pick up the five-star Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 Dolby Atmos soundbar we reviewed at the start of October for £999 – an atypically early £400 saving on its regular £1399 price.

Both are five-star products and staple entries in our best OLED TV and best Dolby Atmos soundbar guides that we recommend.

The Bravia 8 is the only new OLED from Sony this year, with the more expensive Bravia 9 opting for a Mini LED panel. We rate the Bravia 8 as the best OLED TV for most people at the moment as during testing it delivered one of the best pictures we’ve seen this year. Whether it was the gloomy cityscape of The Batman or sparkling bright deserts of Dune: Part 2, the Bravia 8 delivered a punchy but balanced and authentic movie watching experience.

Hence we gave it a 2024 What Hi-Fi? Award and concluded in our review:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The very fact Sony has managed to improve [on the A80L] at all is impressive, especially as the upgrades target the key areas cinephiles care about. Skin tones are warmer and more realistic, and advances in its light control make the picture look wonderfully three-dimensional. Audio also remains a cut above the experience you’ll get on rival sets.”

Meanwhile, the Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is the premium Dolby Atmos soundbar we recommend to most people. Featuring a 13-driver count, updated design and, most importantly, stellar audio performance, it’s an ideal companion to the Bravia 8. How do we know that? Because we’ve tested the two together in our dedicated home cinema review rooms. Look at the picture above and you’ll notice it’s the Bravia 8’s feet that the Bar 9 is sat on top of.

The package holistically offers among the best picture and audio performances you’ll get from a TV and soundbar. Which is why we’d wholeheartedly recommend any buyer looking to fully upgrade their set-up this year should consider these two deals.

On the off-chance they don’t meet all your criteria, make sure to keep checking our best OLED TV deals and best soundbar deals guides, where our experts will offer their curated recommendations on the best savings to be had in the run up to, and during, Black Friday.

MORE:

These are the best TV deals that are still live

Check out our picks of the best surround sound systems

Need something bigger? Check out our best 65-inch TVs guide