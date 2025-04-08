Save more than £1000 on one of the best OLED TVs with this amazing deal

If you are looking for an OLED TV at a discounted price, the options might be a little scarce. But fear not! This deal on the 55-inch Sony A95L could be the one for you.

For just £1949 at Sevenoaks, this five-star QD-OLED TV is up for grabs. That's a whopping £1050 off. You can get these savings by signing up to Sevenoaks' Rewards scheme which is free and takes less than a minute.

This is one of the best 55-inch TVs out there, while it's not the cheapest we have seen the set sell for, it's still quite the steal for the impressive TV.

Sony XR55A95L QD-OLED TV was £2999 now £1949 at Sevenoaks (save £1050)

The five-star Sony A95L is a true marvel in terms of picture and sound quality, which is exactly why we voted it one of the best 55-inch TVs on the market right now. And it earned that moniker when it was full price. How about now with more than £1000 off? Colour us impressed.

While we have only reviewed the 65-inch Sony A95L QD-OLED TV model, the specifications of the two sets are mighty similar. But that 65-inch set, we called "very special indeed". No surprise given it is Sony's flagship QD-OLED offering –and that means premium quality.

We praised the A95L for its ability to display stunning brightness, contrast and colours, as well as being even-handed and authentic. Its sound we found to be crisp, direct and spacious. Take all those highlights into account and you get a real idea of what you have in store. The only real let-down with this TV was the lack of more top-spec HDMI 2.1 sockets; there are just two, alongside two lesser-specified HDMI 2.0 ports.

But that certainly didn't stop us from saying in our full review: "Having put the 65-inch Sony A95L up against pretty much every other TV you might be considering, we can safely say that it is, with very little doubt, the very best money-no-object TV you can currently buy." And now it's just £1949 at Sevenoaks, getting this premium OLED just became a little more achievable.

For the most part this is also a great set for gamers. While there are only two HDMI 2.1 sockets, one of which is also the eARC port, that is, in most circumstances, totally fine for normal gamers. Of course, this depends on how many consoles you might want to plug in. These sockets also support 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, and the A95L is the first Sony TV to support Dolby Vision gaming.

MORE:

Read our in-depth review of the Sony XR-65A95L

Or check out our guide to the best 55-inch TVs

Then pick out a complimentary soundbar deal to suit your needs