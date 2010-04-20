Unilet says it will be offering discounts of up to 90 per cent, with "some amazing bargains on offer". It should be noted that some items are ex-demo or refurbished F2 stock.

Given that in the past customers have queued overnight to be first through the doors at 9am, bacon butties and hot drinks will be provided to those who queue.



We've just been given a sneak preview of some (though by no means all) of the deals on offer.

They include: a Chord Electronics DAC64 at just £499; B&W Zeppelin Mini at £189; Panasonic TX-42S10B plasma TV at only £499; the Bryston B100-SST amplifier at £1499; a pair of Wilson Benesch Trinity speakers at £2999; and the Marantz SA7-S1 SACD player at £3499.

There's some older Arcam and Audiolab kit at £99 a piece, a selection of Panasonic TVs from £299 – including a Panasonic TX-P50S10 Full HD plasma for £769 – and a Pioneer BDP-LX52 Blu-ray player for £439.

Need some new hi-fi speakers? Then check out the deals on PMC, with the GB1 floorstanders in oak finish for £649, FB1i floorstanders in walnut at at £1229 and the OB1i floorstanders in oak or walnut for £1899.

And if you're feeling a little more flush, Unilet is offering the Quad 2805 and 2905 electrostatics at £3950 and £4999 respectvely.

The full list can be downloaded in .pdf form from the company's website: enter your email address and you'll receive the full Blue Murder 2010 Sale list.

Unilet Sound & Vision can be found at 35 High Street, New Malden, Surrey KT3 4BY.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter