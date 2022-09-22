Triangle's new loudspeaker range celebrates a big anniversary but it's super-limited

French audio specialist Triangle is celebrating its 40th anniversary in the best way possible: by launching a new range of limited edition speakers packed with new acoustic technology.

The Triangle Magellan 40th Anniversary speaker range comprises four models: the Quatuor 40th and Cello 40th floorstanders, the Duetto 40th bookshelf speakers and the Voce 40th centre speaker.

Each speaker is available in three luxurious finishes: Shadow Zebrano, Golden Oak and Space Black.

Triangle hasn't just gone to town on the exterior, though. The French firm says the Magellan 40th Anniversary models introduce some tasty new tech...

The TZ2900 tweeter features a new magnesium alloy dome. Its shape was modelled on "extensive computer simulations", in hopes of ensuring exceptionally smooth dynamics.

(Image credit: Triangle)

Then there's the new LHS 2 heatsink. This quirky cooling system consists of a heat transmission ring covers that the back of the motor. The result is said to be "optimal heat transmission", which should improve the power handling of the transducer.

Triangle has also collaborated with Audioquest on the internal wiring, and SCR Audio on the crossovers. It's even come up with two vibration-reducing speaker stands – the S08 and S08C – for the Duetto 40th and Voce 40th respectively.

As you can imagine, exotic woods and fancy heatsinks don't come cheap. The flagship Quatuor 40th will set you back €7000 (around £6100 / $7000 / AU$10,500), while the Cello 40th and Duetto 40th are both priced at €5500 (around £4800 / $5500 / AU$8200). The Voce 40th is €3000 (around £2600 / $3000 / AU$4500).

On a tighter budget? Triangle's Borea BR02 BT active speakers, which offer wireless connectivity courtesy of aptX HD Bluetooth, are priced at a mere £499 / $575.

MORE:

See all our Triangle reviews

The best budget hi-fi speakers you can buy

And the best audiophile headphones for any budget