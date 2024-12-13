This deal combines the awesome Sony A95L QD-OLED TV with a free soundbar

For once, we're flagging a deal that isn't a lowest-ever price. Why? Firstly, because it's a pretty good price on a truly brilliant TV and, secondly, because one retailer is offering a free soundbar with every purchase.

Said TV is the Sony A95L QD-OLED, arguably the best money-no-object TV you can buy, which can now be yours for £2099 from Richer Sounds with an HT-S2000 soundbar thrown in for good measure.

Now, in truth, this combo is a bit of a mismatch. The HT-S2000 is a very good soundbar for its usual £299 price, but the A95L is one of the best-sounding TVs available and the HT-S2000 won't be much of a sonic improvement. Of course, free is free, and the HT-S2000 can always be used in another room with another TV.

If that doesn't take your fancy, though, there is an alternative: you can pick the A95L up for the slightly lower price of £1999 at Sevenoaks and then claim a big discount on a much better sound system, such as £300 off the Bravia Theatre Bar 9. That would take the total price of the exceptional TV and soundbar combo to £2698.

Here are the full details on both deals:

Sony XR-55A95L QD-OLED TV + HT-S2000 soundbar was £3298 now £2099 at Richer Sounds

The A95L is a genuinely exceptional TV that combines dazzling QD-OLED technology with Sony's trademark cinematic authenticity. The HT-S2000 that Richer Sounds is throwing in for free won't improve the TV's sound much, if at all, but you can always use it in another room or give it to someone else for Christmas. Simply add the TV to your cart and the soundbar will be added automatically.

Sony XR-55A95L QD-OLED TV + Bravia Theatre Bar 9 soundbar was £4398 now £2698 at Sevenoaks

If you would prefer to spend a little extra on a soundbar that will really elevate the audio, this amazing combo deal is well worth considering. The Bar 9 is Sony's latest flagship soundbar and a 2024 What Hi-Fi? Award-winner. It also works beautifully with the A95L, with the speakers of both devices working together to create an even bigger and more immersive sound. You need to be a 'Rewards by Sevenoaks' member to get this deal, but joining is instant and free.

In our Sony A95L review we gave it 5 stars and labelled it a “stunning TV” capable of going “astonishingly bright and producing incredibly vibrant colours”, recreating TV shows and movies more accurately than most of the competition.

The TV includes four HDMI inputs: two meeting 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 specifications, and one port designated to handle eARC connections with soundbars or AV receivers.

The A95L supports a range of streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Disney+. It also supports 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM – great news for gamers – and a range of HDR formats such as HLG, HDR10, and Dolby Vision.

You also get a Bravia CAM camera packaged with the TV. This device clips onto the top edge of the TV and allows access to a range of smart features such as video calling, picture optimisation, and sound optimisation based on where you're positioned in the room.

