The Sony WF-C700N are down to £75 – and probably the best Black Friday earbuds deal

Sony has got the headphone market absolutely sewn up at the minute and we think the WF-C700N wireless earbuds are the pick of the bunch.

They won our overall Product of the Year Award in the wireless headphones category, so we loved them already, but you can now save 25% thanks to the Black Friday sale, with the price now down from £99 to £75. Bargain!

We also love the premium WF-1000XM5 earbuds (which are down from £259 to £219 right now). And if you want over-ear, noise-cancelling cans, then the WH-1000XM5 are also an excellent option (and currently down from £380 to £279). But for the ultimate Black Friday wireless earbuds bargain, we think it's the more affordable C700s that take the crown.

Sony WF-C700N earbuds Black Friday deal

Sony WF-C700N was £99 now £75 at Amazon (save £24)

If great sound and great value are what you want from your wireless earbuds, then look no further. Already superb value, this saving makes them worthy of an impulse purchase. And you don't have to have them in sage green; black, white and lavender options are also available. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 Product of the Year winner.

If you want the best of all worlds – sound quality, features and an affordable price – the WF-C700N are pretty much unbeatable.

They're lightweight, extremely well made and, say it quietly, actually a bit more comfortable and easy to live with than the much more expensive but chunkier Sony WF-1000XM5.

Better yet, they're absolutely crammed with features. They have active noise-cancelling and, following an update, now include Bluetooth Multipoint. Adaptive Sound Control automatically switches listening modes depending on your location, while Sony's DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) upscales low-res digital audio files to higher quality.

IPX4 water resistance means the WF-C700N are protected against water splashing from any angle so they should make for fine gym buddies or equally be at home in the great outdoors.

When it comes to battery life, the earbuds should be good for seven and a half hours of playtime on a single charge with BT and ANC turned on (this rises to ten with ANC off). We think that’s perfectly acceptable at this level.

And the WF-C700N really do deliver great sound for their price. As we said in our review, the C700N offer a "refined presentation for the money" alongside a "detailed, dynamic and musical sound". Happy days.

