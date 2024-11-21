The incredible Sony A95L QD-OLED TV drops to its lowest price ever for Black Friday

When it comes to OLED TVs, few hold a candle to Sony's excellent A95L QD-OLED, which we deemed to be a "very special TV indeed." While it blew us away in practically every sense of the word, we had one reservation: It cost an exuberant £3699 when it launched in November of 2023.

That's very expensive, even by flagship OLED TV standards, so it's been out of reach for many for quite some time. Thankfully, with Black Friday now in full swing, the price of this exceptional TV has dropped to its lowest yet.

The 65-inch A95L is currently available at Amazon for just £2699, a whopping £1000 lower than the original launch price. Admittedly, this is still an expensive TV, but if you want a no-compromise OLED that delivers "stunning brightness, contrast and colours" (our words, not Sony's) then this substantial discount might be enough to tempt you.

The 55-inch version is also heavily discounted from £2999 to £1994 at Amazon; meaning you can save a grand regardless of which screen size you opt for.

Sony A95L QD-OLED deal

In our review, we described the 65-inch A95L as a “stunning TV” capable of going “astonishingly bright and producing incredibly vibrant colours”, recreating TV shows and movies more accurately than most of the competition. It's no slouch where audio is concerned either, with a 2.2-channel actuator-based sound system that vibrates the display to create sound.

Sony’s A95L features four HDMI inputs: two meet 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 specifications, and one port designated to handle eARC connections with soundbars or AV receivers. Dolby Atmos is also supported if a compatible audio device (Dolby Atmos soundbar or AVR) is connected.

As you would expect, the A95L supports a range of streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Disney+. It also supports 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM – great news for gamers – and a range of HDR formats such as HLG, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. We are still waiting on Dolby Vision Gaming support, which will hopefully come later.

You also get a Bravia CAM camera packaged with the TV. This device clips onto the top edge of the TV and allows access to a range of smart features such as video calling, picture optimisation, and sound optimisation based on where you're positioned in the room.

A new TV of this quality and price is no casual purchase, but a hefty £1000 slashed from the usual asking price makes this a tempting offer indeed.

MORE:

Here are the best Black Friday deals on OLED TVs

Read our full Sony A95L (XR-65A95L) review

Our picks for the best TVs on the market, tested by our expert team