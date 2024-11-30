Black Friday was yesterday but the awesome Sony A95L QD-OLED TV is even cheaper today

If money was no object (oh, to dream!), the Sony A95L is the TV I'd buy. It marries cutting-edge QD-OLED technology to Sony's trademark picture authenticity to dazzling effect. It's also the most stylish TV around and, by television standards, it sounds superb.

And even though Black Friday was yesterday, both the 55-inch and 65-inch versions of this awesome TV have just had extra discounts. So, right now, you can buy the 55-inch Sony A95L for £1889 at Sevenoaks, and the 65-inch model for £2599 at Sevenoaks.

You need to be a 'Rewards by Sevenoaks' member to get those prices, but signing up is quick, free, and well worth it in my opinion: those are new discounts of £105 and £100 respectively, and I doubt either TV will get cheaper for Cyber Monday.

Sony XR-55A95L 2023 QD-OLED 4K TV £2999 £1889 at Sevenoaks (save £1110)

Lowest-ever price: £1889

If you are in the market for a new QD-OLED TV capable of a faithful recreation of your favourite shows and movies, the Sony A95L is worth a look. We were very impressed by the 65-inch version of this TV set and even praised its sound quality. It’s a pricey TV, however, this fresh discount should make a big difference.

Sony XR-65A95L QD-OLED TV was £3699 now £2599 at Sevenoaks (save £1100)

Lowest-ever price: £2599

The Sony A95L is a second-gen QD-OLED TV that marries incredible brightness and colour vibrancy to cinematic authenticity and subtlety. It looks stunning, too, and its Acoustic Surface Audio+ sound system is excellent.

In our review, we described the 65-inch A95L as a “stunning TV” capable of going “astonishingly bright and producing incredibly vibrant colours”, recreating TV shows and movies more accurately than most of the competition. It's no slouch where audio is concerned either, with a 2.2-channel actuator-based sound system that vibrates the display to create sound.

Sony’s A95L features four HDMI inputs: two meet 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 specifications, and one port designated to handle eARC connections with soundbars or AV receivers. Dolby Atmos is also supported if a compatible audio device (Dolby Atmos soundbar or AVR) is connected.

As you would expect, the A95L supports a range of streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Disney+. It also supports 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM – great news for gamers – and a range of HDR formats such as HLG, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. We are still waiting on Dolby Vision Gaming support, which will hopefully come later.

You also get a Bravia CAM camera packaged with the TV. This device clips onto the top edge of the TV and allows access to a range of smart features such as video calling, picture optimisation, and sound optimisation based on where you're positioned in the room.

