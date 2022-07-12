The 9 best Prime Day deals under £50 (including a freebie)

Amazon's annual 48-hour deal extravaganza (otherwise known as the Amazon Prime Day sale) has arrived in style, with impressive discounts on headphones, TVs, soundbars, Bluetooth speakers and plenty more of our favourite tech products.

But even though we are seeing % signs everywhere, many discounted products can still empty wallets. If you're feeling thrifty and fancy stocking up on some tech essentials for cheap while you can, we're here to point you in the right direction.

Every one of these deals below comes in at under £50. No, you're not going to find your next TV or 5.1 speaker package on this page (that'd be the day, eh!), but those after Bluetooth speakers, headphones, streaming sticks, Alexa devices and even a cheap soundbar will find joy here – not least as many of them are five-star products, tried, tested and rubber-stamped by yours truly.

So by all means, have at these cheap Prime Day deals under £50. Something on this roundup might just be a perfect gift solution or a mini treat for you...

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 250BT wireless headphones £60 £25 (save £35) (opens in new tab)

We didn't think these superb budget wireless on-ears could get any cheaper – but here we are! Don't expect luxury flourishes, but they nail the basics. They sound great for the money and have Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency support, a 25-hour battery life, plus app support that brings EQ customisation onboard. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K streamer £50 £30 (save £20) (opens in new tab)

An affordable way to add smart apps to your 4K TV, this streamer supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, promises 30% faster streaming, and offers all the apps you could need. We've seen it go as low as £40 before, but this 40% discount is unprecedented.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 8 HD tablet £90 £35 (save £55) (opens in new tab)

A seriously cheap price for a feature-packed Fire HD tablet. It's built for entertainment rather than work, but this deal gets you a decent 8-inch display, 10 hour battery life, 32GB storage and Alexa voice control. Our advice? Grab one while you can.

(opens in new tab) Sony SRS-XB12 portable BT speaker £55 £38 (save £17) (opens in new tab)

The Sony SRS-XB12 is small but mighty. It boasts a water-, dust-, and mud-proof build, plus an Extra Bass feature for more low-end bass clout. You can even pair two speakers together for room-filling stereo sound. (And hey, at this price, you might as well buy more than one.)



(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen speaker £50 £20 (save £30) (opens in new tab)

The latest Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for an orb-like shape that sounds significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house. This 60% saving beats last year's Prime Day deal price too. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streamer £50 £23 (save £27) (opens in new tab)

This is a great 4K video streamer at its normal price of £50, so any discount (let alone over one 50%) makes it a veritable bargain. Under review, we concluded: "For such a low price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos." Five stars

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Melomania 1+ wireless earbuds £120 £49.95 (save £40) (opens in new tab)

One of our favourite budget true wireless earbuds deliver the most detailed sound performance we’ve heard at this price point, combined with a 45-hour battery and decent app features. No noise-cancelling... but less than half price! Five stars

(opens in new tab) Panasonic SC-HTB100 soundbar £80 £41 (save £39) (opens in new tab)

We haven't reviewed this Panasonic soundbar, but if you're after a dirt-cheap way to boost your sound volume, it could be worth a punt at £41. It's relatively compact (76cm wide) and decently connected with Bluetooth, USB, HDMI and AUX sockets too.