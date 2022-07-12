The 8 best Prime Day TV deals available right now

Amazon Prime Day is now in full swing, and that means there are loads of excellent TV deals to be found. How do you find them? Actually, you don't need to, because we've found the best Prime Day TV deals for you.

The best TV deal right now? You can currently buy the 48-inch LG C1 OLED for just £769 (opens in new tab)!

But there's plenty more besides and there's something for everyone here, from a super-cheap 43-inch Samsung Smart TV, to a ridiculously affordable Sony 50-incher and a 65-inch Philips OLED for just £1000.

So whether you want a new blockbuster TV to upgrade your home cinema experience or a bargain for the bedroom, read on for our pick of the best TV deals this Prime Day...

More choice? Browse all of our TV deals – all sizes, all budgets

Specifically looking for an OLED? Here are all the OLED TV deals

Save £1000s: 8K TV deals

The best Prime Day TV deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung UE43AU7100 2021 43-inch TV £499 £279 at Amazon (save £220) (opens in new tab)

Simply put, this is the best 43-inch TV we've tested this year. It boasts a surprisingly mature and consistent picture performance and the full, excellent Samsung smart platform, which gives access to more or less every streaming service under the sun.

(opens in new tab) Samsung UE50AU7110 2021 50-inch TV £579 £329 at Amazon (save £250) (opens in new tab)

A smaller, very similar TV was the best 43-inch set we tested last year. It boasted a surprisingly mature and consistent picture performance and the full, excellent Samsung smart platform, which gives access to more or less every streaming service under the sun. Which bodes well for this model.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 65UK3163DB 2021 65-inch TV £599 £380 at Amazon (save £219) (opens in new tab)

This big Toshiba packs 4K picture quality along with HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR formats and Dolby Atmos audio. Alexa is built in, so you can speak to control it, and Toshiba's TRU Picture Engine improves movement, upscales content and adds in more picture detail. Yes please.

(opens in new tab) Sony KD-50X80J 2021 50-inch TV £849 £448 at Amazon (save £401) (opens in new tab)

This classy-looking 50-inch LED TV promises exceptionally good black depth, vibrant colours, and excellent HDR handling. A 4K TV that's well worth considering, especially at this Prime Day price.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED48C1 2021 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £769 at Amazon (save £530) (opens in new tab)

The C1 is the performance-per-pound champ of LG's 2021 OLED TV range, and this 48-inch version is just as good as its larger siblings. It's a particularly strong choice for gamers, and more tempting than ever with this discount.

(opens in new tab) Philips 48OLED806 2021 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £799 at Richer Sounds (save £500) (opens in new tab)

Let's cut straight to the chase: this is our favourite TV of 2021. The OLED806 series is just brilliant, offering super-punchy and crisp images, solid sound, Ambilight and loads of next-gen gaming features, and at 48-inches its compact enough for any lounge.

(opens in new tab) Philips 65OLED706 2021 65-inch OLED TV £1800 £1000 at Amazon (save £800) (opens in new tab)

Not one we've tested but given the high quality of Philip's 2021 OLEDs, we'd expect a solid performance from this step-down OLED TV that shares much of its spec with the flagship 806 range. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.