Sony's sensational XM5 wireless headphones hit their lowest price in six months

When it comes to the best wireless headphones you can buy, Sony's WH-1000XM5 are still our go-to pick for most people. So, naturally, it makes sense we highlight any deals and discounts we spot throughout the year.

At the moment, the white and midnight blue colours of the XM5 headphones are available for £270 at Amazon, their lowest price since October 2023. However, if your heart is set on picking up a black pair, you'll need to pay slightly more: £279 to be precise.

Sony WH-1000XM5 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB09Y2LL45F%3Fsmid%3DA3P5ROKL5A1OLE%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £380 now £270 at Amazon (save £110)

If you're looking for a pair of premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones look no further. These fantastic Sonys set the sonic benchmark at this price and have the specifications and features to offer a complete package.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 came with a £380 price tag at launch back in May 2022, but this price has slowly crept down over time.

During Prime Day 2023, we saw the XM5 headphones drop to just £258. If you don't think you can hold out another six months until the next Amazon event, we think this £270 deal at Amazon is worth a closer look.

The XM5 headphones continue to impress us with their comfort levels, class-leading noise-cancelling and sensational music quality. They also offer 30 hours of battery life and an improved call quality experience over the previous pair of flagship Sony cans, the WH-1000XM4.

Our expert testers have spent ample time with all the major rivals out there. This list includes the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless. But, despite the stiff competition, the Sonys are still the pair we recommend, thanks to their tempting blend of amazing sound quality and superb noise cancelling.

If you've been eyeing the Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones, we think now is a great time to get your hands on them. You might get a slightly better discount later in the year during Black Friday or Prime Day, but we can't guarantee it will be a huge drop worth waiting many months for.

MORE:

Read our full Sony WH-1000XM5 review

Here are our expert picks for the best wireless headphones in 2024

And our hub for all the latest Sony WH-1000XM5 deals