Sonos and IKEA officially unveil Symfonisk Picture Frame WiFi Speaker

IKEA has officially revealed its latest Sonos collaboration. According to the press release, owners of a Symfonisk Picture Frame WiFi Speaker will be able to enjoy "both room-filling sound and a beautiful piece of art".

The flat-panel wireless speaker can either be mounted on a wall or stood on a shelf using its kickstand. Unfortunately, you can't fill it with your own pictures, but you can snap on a range of interchangeable fronts to match your interior decor.

The Symfonisk picture frame leaked online a couple of weeks ago when eagle-eyed Reddit users spotted the device listed on the IKEA website for $199. The frame measures 22in by 16in and is 2in deep while its 138in power cable can be coiled up and stashed in the clever rear storage area. There are two finishes to choose from: black and white.

As it's part of the Sonos ecosystem, listeners can connect to more than 100 streaming services plus the full range of Sonos speakers, including the dinky Sonos Roam Bluetooth speaker to the five-star Sonos Arc soundbar.

(Image credit: IKEA)

A smattering of physical controls are located on the left side of the frame but most users will likely opt to control the speaker with the Sonos S2 app. AirPlay 2 support is also included.

Two picture frame speakers can be stereo paired, and they can also be daisy-chained so that only one power cord is be needed.

“By working together with the designers we were able to keep the thin edge of the picture frame while hiding a deeper acoustic volume behind it," said Sonos senior principal product manager Sara Morris. "Together with a waveguide, this let us make big room-filling sound from what looks like a thin speaker.”

There was no sign of an updated version of the Sonos Symfonisk table lamp with WiFi, which launched back in 2019 alongside the Symfonisk WiFi bookshelf speaker. "We will share more when the time is right,” said an IKEA spokesperson.

The Symfonisk Picture Frame WiFi Speaker costs £179 ($199, around AU$330) and will be available online and at IKEA stores from 15th July. The interchangeable fronts will cost £17 (€17, $20) each.

MORE:

Read our verdict on the new Sonos Roam smart speaker

Save big this week's best Sonos deals

Our pick of the best music streaming services