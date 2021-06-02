Sonos Symfonisk 'picture frame' speaker revealed on IKEA site

The latest smart speaker collaboration between IKEA and Sonos has leaked online. The Symfonisk Sonos 'picture frame with Wi-Fi speaker' showed up on the Swedish furniture company's US website, priced at $199 (around £150, AU$275). It has since been removed, but not before keen eyes spotted the listing and reported on some of the speaker's details.

As we previously reported, IKEA and Sonos have been working together on a 'wall art' speaker – designed to hide behind a framed artwork of your choice – for a while. It's tipped to be unveiled on 14th June.

According to the now-removed product page, the Symfonisk picture frame measures 22in by 16in and is 2in deep with a 138in power cable. It will be available in two finishes: black and white.

“You can choose to hang it on its own on the wall as an eye-catcher, match it with your other pictures on a wall, place it on the floor, or lean it against a wall,” read the IKEA listing.

It seems that buyers will also be able to choose between "various interchangeable fronts". Reading between the lines, these 'fronts' could well be artworks printed on material that is specially designed to allow sound to project through it.

(Image credit: Ikea)

The page confirmed that the Symfonisk picture frame will support Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and stereo pairing. They'll also double up as rear surrounds for the Sonos Arc and Beam soundbars. The device will be "enhanced through continuous software updates", too, and controllable via the Sonos S2 app.

“By working together with the designers we were able to keep the thin edge of the picture frame while hiding a deeper acoustic volume behind it," adds Sonos senior principal product manager Sara Morris. "Together with a waveguide, this let us make big room filling sound from what looks like a thin speaker.”

The Symfonisk Sonos "picture frame with Wi-Fi speaker" is due to be officially revealed at a virtual event on 14th June alongside an updated version of the Sonos Symfonisk table lamp with WiFi (£150, $179, AU$269), which launched in 2019 with the Symfonisk WiFi bookshelf speaker (£89, $99, AU$149).

