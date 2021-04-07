Sonos and IKEA to release hidden 'wall art speaker' later this year

Sonos and IKEA are continuing their collaboration to create unique budget wireless speakers. The speaker and furniture giants are said to be working on a 'wall art speaker' that hides in plain sight, according to a leak by the The Verge. A revamped Symfonisk table lamp speaker is also in the works.

Assuming the rumours are true, this will be the second time the Swedish furniture firm has teamed up with Sonos. Back in 2019, the two companies put their heads together to release the £89 ($99) Symfonisk WiFi bookshelf speaker and the £150 ($179) Symfonisk table lamp with WiFi. We rather like both; they offer an affordable way to get Sonos into the home.

IKEA has already teased the new range in an Instagram story and it seems the bookshelf speaker has been, well, shelved in favour of what The Verge calls a new "piece of wall art with an integrated [Sonos] speaker."

The report even claims to have seen an early image of the unit, codenamed 'Titan', and notes: "It's unclear whether the entire artwork print is the product or if the speaker unit can be transferred between different exterior art housings."

As for the revamped table lamp speaker, it sounds like a slightly tweaked version of the current model, which basically boasts the sound quality of a Sonos Play:1 in the form of a stylish lamp.

We've seen plenty of in-wall speakers over the years, including some with custom designs printed on their fabric grilles. Indeed, Sonos launched its own range of architectural speaker range back in 2019, which featured both in-wall and in-ceiling units. Could the upcoming Ikea collaboration bring that technology to the masses?

We'll have to wait and see. In the mean time, here's a look at Focal's new 1000 Series custom install in-wall speakers and our pick of the best smart speakers on the market right now.

