Focal's 1000 Series features in-wall speakers and adjustable drivers

Focal's new 1000 Series custom install speakers look like quite a package. Not only do they boast exclusive technologies, the wall speakers also feature adjustable drivers which can be angled towards the listener.

The Focal 1000 Series consists of in-wall and in-ceiling speakers, as well as subwoofers, to provide a more hidden, discrete alternative to home cinema or hi-fi setups. But it doesn't compromise on the sound quality, with the same Beryllium tweeters and ‘W’ cones seen in Focal's awesome Utopia range of home speakers.

They promise to be simple to fit, too – the ceiling speakers use Focal's patented 'Easy Quick Install' system, which doesn't require any tools. The speaker grilles attach with magnets, and optional on-wall frames are in the pipeline.

You can scale up the system too. The wall speakers can be paired with one, two, four or six subwoofers, as you see fit.

So what's the range made of? The Focal 1000 IWLCR Utopia in-wall speaker has Focal’s flagship Beryllium tweeter, four 6.5-inch bass drivers and two 3-inch midrange drivers. It's also adjustable through 15 degrees to fire directly at your listening position. It costs £6999 (€6999/$7499).

The 1000 IWSUB Utopia in-wall closed subwoofer has a two-part design, each of which features three 6.5-inch bass drivers. Expect plenty of low end. It costs £2599 (€2599, $2799).

Home cinema fans will want the 1000 IWLCR6, a three-way in-wall speaker aimed at bringing your films and TV shows to life. It will work as a left, right, centre or surround channel. Again, the mids/tweeter section can tilt plus or minus 15 degrees to target the listening position, plus it can be rotated 90 degrees and used as a dedicated centre-channel speaker. Yours for £2499 (€2499, $2699).

The 1000 ICLCR5 is a three-way angled in-ceiling speaker, which will suit home cinema installations with no back wall. It's adjustable, and has the 'Easy Quick Install' tech for tool-free installation. Price? £1999 (€1999, $2199).

Looking for a premium, two-way in-wall home cinema speaker? The 1000 IW6 fits the bill. It's ideal for front or surround effects in smaller rooms, and costs £1699 (€1699, $1799).

For immense musicality and power, check out the 1000 ICW6 in-ceiling speaker. Again, tool-free installation is the order of the day, and it has the same form factor as the Focal 300 Series, making it easier to upgrade. It costs £999 (€999, $1099).

Finally, the 1000 ICA6 in-ceiling speaker has a 35-degree angle for optimum adjustment. It too can be installed without tools. Yours for £999 (€999, $1099).

All elements in the Focal 1000 Series are sold separately, and will be available this month.

