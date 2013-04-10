Sevenoaks is offering savings and special offers this week on a range of hi-fi, home cinema and wireless products to make room for new 2013 model ranges.

There are deals on new and ex-display products from 2012 and earlier, including plenty of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision award-winners, as well as further savings on ex-display items.

We've picked out a few deals below and you can see the full list on the Sevenoaks website.

If you're in the market for a new TV, there's the award-winning Panasonic TX-P42GT50 for £789, plus deals on the Panasonic TX-L42ET50, VT50 series and the Samsung UE46ES8000.

After an AV receiver? The Onkyo TX-NR515 is yours for £235, while the Yamaha RX-A820 is available for £699.

In the hi-fi section you'll find the Arcam FMJ CD37 for £1599 (new) or pick it up ex-display for £1249.

There are also special deals on new and ex-display Leema Antila and Elements products, plus Roksan Kandy K2 amplifier and Kandy K2 CD player.

You can get the classic KEF KHT2005.3 for £599, plus speakers and subs from Spendor, Tannoy and Velodyne.

Last but not least, iPod docks and wireless speakers. The Arcam rCube is on sale for £299, the B&W Zeppelin Air is available refurbished for £399 and the NAD Viso 1 is £349.

See the full list of products and savings on the Sevenoaks website. These deals will be for a selected time only and we'd advise you make sure you double-check other sites and local retailers if you want to be 100% sure of getting the best price.

And you can of course check prices for many of our review products in the whathifi.com shop. Happy shopping...

