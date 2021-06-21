Save £600 on a 65-inch Sony OLED with this huge Prime Day TV deal

The Amazon Prime Day deals are here and we've cut through the clutter to bring you the best TV deal so far: £600 off the 65-inch Sony KE-65A8.

This Sony 4K OLED TV has dropped from £2399 to £1799, which is a huge 25% discount.

We've not reviewed this model but we did award the 55-inch A8 OLED five-stars in our review, praising its "natural and authentic picture" and "crisp, involving sound". So we can be fairly confident this Sony OLED won't disappoint.

Prime Day OLED TV deal

Sony A8 65-inch OLED TV £2399 £1799 at Amazon (save £600)

The Sony KE-65A8 promises to major on realism and authenticity thanks to its OLED panel and Sony's Pixel Contrast Booster, which deliver more vibrant lifelike colours. It's a smart-looking TV, too. Bag this big deal before the 48-hour Prime Day sale ends.View Deal

One of Sony's top OLED TVs, the KE-65A8 features the Japanese giant's powerful X1 Ultimate picture processor technology, which tends to deliver stunningly realistic images. This OLED also boasts Sony’s Pixel Contrast Booster and X-Motion Clarity motion processing.

As is the case with all OLED TVs, the panel is supremely thin, at just 6mm, but also has casework bolted into the back for housing connections, processing hardware and speakers.

There are plenty of apps available, with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus delivering 4K content complete with Dolby Vision HDR, plus Google Play Movies & TV also in 4K HDR. This model also has voice search, so you can easily find the latest film using the included voice remote.

The A8’s connections are fairly typical: four HDMIs, three USBs, an optical output, aerial and satellite ports, and a headphone socket.

Although we've not reviewed this particular set, we awarded its close cousin, the KD-55A8, five stars for its natural picture, with superb motion handling and crisp, involving sound.

Now that you can get £600 off the KE-65A8, the time is ripe to pick up a Prime Day bargain.

