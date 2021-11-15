Save £400 on the 55-inch Philips OLED806 before the Black Friday rush

Black Friday might still be over a week away but it's thrown up yet another great TV deal. This time, it's for a Philips' 55-inch OLED TV, the 55OLED806, which has now dropped to £1199 for the first time.

Currys has slashed £400 from this 2021 model, bringing it down from £1599 to just £1199. That's a great price for should be a great set, given the 55OLED806 is the big brother to the Philips 48OLED806, which we deemed 'Product of the Year' in the TVs category at the What Hi-Fi Awards 2021.

Best TV deals

Philips 55OLED806 £1599 Philips 55OLED806 £1599 £1199 at Currys (save £400)

Philips' 55-inch OLED TV is a larger version of the 48OLED806, which won 'Product of the Year' at the What Hi-Fi? Awards this year for its stunning picture quality and great feature set. Throw in a £400 discount, and you've got a superb proposition on your hands.

It features a slim bezel and boasts all the connections you could need: four HDMI 2.1 sockets, two USBs, optical out and a headphone socket in case you’d rather go hard-wired instead of using Bluetooth (which also features).

It also has Ambilight – a strip of LEDs around each edge of the screen that changes colour to match whatever content is displayed. It's unique to Philips, and really does make the picture more immersive.

There's also support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, while all the usual apps come as standard. Chromecast lets you beam content wirelessly to it from your mobile device, and voice smarts are supported via the Google Assistant digital helper.

But it's the picture quality that really sets the Philips 55OLED806 apart from its rivals. Sharper and more sophisticated in its use of light, it just feels a step above. This TV is a purchase you won't regret.

If you want something a little smaller, don't forget you can also pick up the Award-winning 48-inch version right now for just £999 at numerous retailers.

