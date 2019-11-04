The best OLED TV deals ahead of Black Friday: 55in, 65in, 77in

It really is a good time to buy an OLED TV. It's that time of year when lots of great 2018 OLED sets are discounted in their final days of shelf life (we're on the cusp now – they're dropping like flies), and you'll even see discounts already on 2019 OLED TVs.

We've rounded-up not only the cheapest prices on some of our favourite OLED TVs, but also the pick of the other fantastic OLED TV deals on offer. If we haven't reviewed the TV in question, we'll use our knowledge of the market to let you know what we think of the deal.

Without further ado, here's our pick of the best OLED deals around. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, it's a great time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

55 inch OLED TV deals

LG OLED55C8 4K OLED TV £2999 £1269 at Amazon

The C8 is the step-up model on the TV above, and is the cheapest 2018 LG OLED to include the brand new Alpha 9 processor – key to LG's picture upgrades. What's more, thanks to fresh discounts it barely costs more than the B8, and is definitely the model to get while you still can.View Deal

LG OLED55C9 4K OLED TV £2499 £1499 at Sevenoaks

Spend £200 more and you can bag the 2019 version of the TV above, which is also the receiver of a 2019 What HI-FI? Award. "Colours are insanely good, contrast levels are cracking, it’s super sharp and detailed. We’d have it at home in a heartbeat."View Deal

Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED TV £2299 £1299 at Amazon

We gave Panasonic's FZ802 OLED TV five stars at its original price of £2299, so at £949 it's very tempting – even in renewed condition. It's a superb television, and a real return to form for Panasonic.View Deal

LG OLED55B9PLA 4K OLED TV £1999 £1174 at Amazon

Now that 2019 TVs have been available for a few months, we're starting to see them discounted too. LG's 55in entry-level B9 OLED has, for example, already been reduced by over £500.View Deal

Sony KD-55AG9 4K OLED TV £2800 £2499 at Currys

This 2019 Sony flagship TV "doesn’t quite meet the expectations set by its price tag, but... is still a very good TV, particularly in terms of sound quality". That's what we said of the 65in version. A discount of a few hundred quid certainly works in its favour.

View Deal

LG OLED55E8PLA £3499 £1399 at Amazon

This 2018 TV uses the same screen and Alpha 9 processor as LG's C8, E8, G8 and W8 OLED ranges, so straightaway you know you're onto a winner. The main difference? This one has a built-in soundbar, giving you home cinema sound

65 inch OLED TV deals

Philips 65OLED803 £2999 £1999 at Currys

Simply one of the best 65in TVs available, and that’s even without considering the bonus of the lovely Ambilight... and the £1000 discount.View Deal

LG OLED65C8PLA 4K OLED TV £3999 £2299 at Amazon

The 65in version of the LG's 2018 C8 range has just had yet another few hundred pounds knocked off its price, taking the price to a ridiculous low.View Deal

Sony KD-65AF8 OLED TV £2299 £1999 at Very

An OLED set based on the excellent Sony A1, the Sony AF8 OLED boasts lovely, natural pictures, great motion, and predictably perfect blacks. It also generates sound without standard speakers, instead using actuators to vibrate the whole screen – that might sound weird, but it works a treat.View Deal

Sony KD-65AF9 £3999 £2999 at Richer Sounds

The Sony AF9 is a great television in so many ways, including being one of the best-sounding TVs we’ve tested. Excellent OLED black levels, class-leading motion processing and superb detail. And you can now save a whopping £1000.View Deal

Sony KD-65AG9 4K OLED TV £3999 £3499 at Sevenoaks

This 2019 Sony flagship TV "doesn’t quite meet the expectations set by its price tag, but... is still a very good TV, particularly in terms of sound quality". There are cheaper TVs out there, but the £500 discount works in its favour.

View Deal

77 inch OLED TV deals

LG OLED77C9PLA OLED TV £7499 £6999 at Richer Sounds

£500 has been shaved off this 77in 2019 OLED TV. It's still a lot of money of course, but you can be confident of its performance. We gave the smaller version of this TV a five-star review for its exceptional picture quality.View Deal

The cheapest OLED TV prices

Want the cheapest price on an OLED TV? Of course you do. Here are the best deals on all the 4K OLED TVs on the market right now, featuring 55-inch and 65-inch OLED TVs (no, you can't get anything smaller... yet).

