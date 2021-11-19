Save £300 on the 65-inch Panasonic JX800B with this Black Friday TV deal

Black Friday strikes again. This time the deals bonanza has thrown up a great saving on a 65-inch Panasonic LED TV.

The Panasonic TX-65JX800B has £300 off, taking it from £1099 to just £799 at Amazon. Bargain.

Best Black Friday Panasonic TX-65JX800B 65in TV deal

£1099 Panasonic TX-65JX800B £1099 £799 at Amazon (save £300)

This 65in LED TV runs the Android TV operating system, bringing all the usual apps together in a slick user interface. You can also control it just by speaking, thanks to the power of Google Assistant. Includes Dolby Vision HDR, three HDMI inputs, plus ARC and ALLM support.

We haven't reviewed this exact TV, but we have tested its predecessor from last year, the TX-58HX800B. And it earned five stars in our review. So hopes are high for this one.

The Android TV operating system brings all the apps you would expect, including YouTube, Netflix and BBC iPlayer. And Chromecast built-in means you can beam content to the big screen wirelessly from your phone or tablet.

Dolby Vision HDR comes as standard for giving you better contrast, and Filmmaker Mode sets the film's colour palette, contrast, aspect ratio and frame rate as the director envisaged. It automatically adjusts the picture even if light levels change. You also get three HDMI inputs in total with ARC and ALLM support included for good measure.

Tempted? This deal might not last long, so get in while stocks last.

