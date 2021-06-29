Save 20% on premium Grado wireless earbuds at Amazon

If you're getting reacquainted with the great outdoors, travelling or working in an office, why not treat yourself to a pair of wireless earbuds, ideal for music and calls on the move?

Normally £249, the Grado GT220 true wireless earbuds are down to only £199 at Amazon today – that's a healthy 20% off.

In our November 2020 review of the Grado GT220 buds we hailed their "positive, unequivocal sound, good battery life and responsive touch controls".

Grado GT220 wireless earbuds £2 49 £199 at Amazon (save £50)

Grado has channelled its considerable sonic expertise into true wireless earbuds and the result in the superb GT220. They offer detailed sound and good battery life. Now with a tasty 20% discount.View Deal

There's an awful lot to like about the four-star Grado GT220. They might be fairly unassuming to look at (perfect if subtle styling is your thing), but the GT220 are small, light – just 5g per earbud – and comfortable. They come with three sizes of ear tips in the box, too.

The Grados are compatible with both Siri on iPhones and Google Assistant on Android phones, and though there is only one mic in each earbud, there's nothing wrong with either call quality or voice assistant comprehension. Bluetooth aptX connectivity provides a way to listen to wireless audio without a fuss.

The overall sound is clear, detailed and completely direct. There’s an immediacy to the way they serve up the tune that sets them apart from the majority of their competitors. Battery life is good, too. You get six hours from the buds themselves plus an additional 30 hours from the charging case.

Grado knows what it’s doing when it comes to build quality and has serious headphone pedigree, turning out some of the best audiophile headphones we've tested.

When you factor in the £50 discount at Amazon today, the Grado GT220 are a tempting option for the more sonically-discerning buyer.

