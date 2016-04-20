Ultra HD Blu-ray is slowly but surely becoming a reality and the launch of Samsung's 4K disc-spinner has increased our UHD options in the UK.

The 4K Blu-ray player went on sale in the US in February, but has take a while for the UK version to hit our shores. As expected, the UBD-K8500 comes with a price tag of £430 - that's £170 less than the Panasonic DMP-UB900 4K player.

Commenting on the official launch, Robert King, vice president of consumer electronics for Samsung UK and Ireland said, "with the launch of our first UHD Blu-ray player, users can enjoy a wide range of movies and shows in outstanding quality, sharp resolution and brilliant colour, without wifi bandwidth restrictions."

Samsung gave us our first look at a 4K Blu-ray player when it unveiled the K8500 in September last year, even if that later proved to be little more than a shell.

The Panasonic player costs £600 and is widely available for pre-order now. It is also due to ship by the end of April.

