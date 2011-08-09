Just announced by Samsung is the BD-DT7800 Freeview+ high-definition personal video recorder with built-in wi-fi and hard drive.

It has twin HD tuners, a 500GB hard drive and include's Samsung's Smart Hub technology, which gives access to BBC iPlayer, online films, social network sites and music on demand.

Wireless LAN connectivity enables cable-free hook-up to the internet, while DNLA compatibility means the BD-DT7800 can act as a digital media server, streaming digital content from a PC, camera or smartphone.

And if you want to convert standard 2D images to 3D, or record 3D programmes, the PVR will do that too. You will of course need a 3D telly and a pair of infra-red active-shutter 3D glasses to enjoy the full 3D experience.

Samsung's BD-DT7800 is available now, and is one of a number of models being offered with £30 cashback from August 11th.

