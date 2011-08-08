Samsung is offering up to £50 cashback on some of its Blu-ray players and personal video recorders (PVRs) until October 2011.

From August 11th, customers buying a Samsung BD-D8900, BD-D8500 or BD-D8200 'smart' Blu-ray player will be able to claim £50 cashback.

Those who buy a Samsung BD-D6900 Blu-ray player, or a BD-DT7800 or SMT-S7800 PVR will get a £30 cashback.

Customers who qualify for the cashback will receive a Citibank pre-paid card with the applicable amount pre-loaded on to it.

