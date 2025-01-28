Rejoice! This 5-star 55-inch Samsung LED TV has crashed to a record-low price

If you're in the market for a 55-inch TV, but don't want to break the bank, then Samsung's mid-range LED entry is now at an eye-wateringly low price. In fact, it's the best deal we've ever seen - even surpassing the Black Friday sales we saw mere months ago.

Right now, the Samsung QE55Q80D is down to just £675 at Amazon. That's over £300 off its original price tag.

Samsung QE55Q80D £999 £675 at Amazon (save £325)

Samsung's QE55Q80D features powerful processing, rich colours, excellent contrast and potent sound. And, we rated it five stars at the full price of £999. Now, at just £675, we're even more impressed. It's hard to compete with this price but hurry, we don't know how long it'll last.

Samsung's mid-range LED TV veers away from the brand's love of Mini LEDs, but it does result in a more palatable price. And, the quality is still there with the 'local dimming' system using 100 separate zones - a pretty impressive number for such a compact screen.

In our Samsung Q80D review, we said: "The Q80D delivers a surprisingly healthy chunk of the picture quality we've come to expect from Samsung's high-end TVs at a much lower price. It also sounds unexpectedly good for a Samsung TV, and is one of the best gaming TVs we've seen for less than £1,000."

When it comes to picture, we found the overall quality impressive. Especially when it comes to producing reasonably punchy colours in dark scenes, and avoiding desaturation problems in low-luminance shots - something that both OLED and LCD TVs can fall victim to. Then, there's the AI elements of the Q80D's processor which means it upscales into crisp 4K with ease.

Feature-wise, it puts in a lot of work. There's the VA LCD panel that works hard on contrast, local dimming, HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K/120Hz gaming, VRR and ALLM, which is music to gamers' ears, and if you're all about streaming platforms, then the Tizen OS system has excellent app support.

Of course, given the price point, it doesn't have all the bells and whistles you'll find on some of Samsung's high-end models (of which there are a fair few), but you also don't have to part ways with a lot of cash. In exchange, you get a TV that is still more than capable of providing a large soundstage that is both hefty and dynamic.

At just £675 at Amazon, it's the lowest price we've ever seen on this Samsung TV. For a mid-range model packed out with features and providing decent quality across the board, it's a steal. But, we'd act fast as we're sure this price won't stick around forever.

