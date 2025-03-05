What a steal! Save hundreds on this 5-star 55-inch Samsung LED TV

News
By
Contributions from
published

You can get more than £300 off with this deal

Samsung Q80D 55-inch LED TV
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Finding a top-notch 55-inch TV without breaking the bank may seem like a mammoth task, but this deal could be the answer for you. The Samsung mid-range LED entry, the QE55Q80D, is down to just £684 at Amazon.

It may not be the lowest ever price we've seen on the five-star TV, but this deal can get you £300 off its original price.

During testing, we loved its impressively detailed audio as well as its excellent contrast. If that sounds up your alley, this deal is worth your time.

Samsung QE55Q80D £999£684 at Amazon (save £315)

Samsung QE55Q80D £999 £684 at Amazon (save £315)
Samsung's QE55Q80D features powerful processing, rich colours, excellent contrast and potent sound. And, we rated it five stars at the full price of £999. Now, at just £684, we're even more impressed. It's hard to compete with this price but hurry, we don't know how long it'll last.

View Deal

Samsung's mid-range LED TV veers away from the brand's love of Mini LEDs, but it does result in a more palatable price. And, the quality is still there with the 'local dimming' system using 100 separate zones - a pretty impressive number for such a compact screen.

In our Samsung Q80D review, we said: "The Q80D delivers a surprisingly healthy chunk of the picture quality we've come to expect from Samsung's high-end TVs at a much lower price. It also sounds unexpectedly good for a Samsung TV, and is one of the best gaming TVs we've seen for less than £1,000."

When it comes to picture, we found the overall quality impressive. Especially when it comes to producing reasonably punchy colours in dark scenes, and avoiding desaturation problems in low-luminance shots - something that both OLED and LCD TVs can fall victim to. Then, there's the AI elements of the Q80D's processor which means it upscales into crisp 4K with ease.

Feature-wise, it puts in a lot of work. There's the VA LCD panel that works hard on contrast, local dimming, HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K/120Hz gaming, VRR and ALLM, which is music to gamers' ears, and if you're all about streaming platforms, then the Tizen OS system has excellent app support.

Of course, given the price point, it doesn't have all the bells and whistles you'll find on some of Samsung's high-end models (of which there are a fair few), but you also don't have to part ways with a lot of cash. In exchange, you get a TV that is still more than capable of providing a large soundstage that is both hefty and dynamic.

At just £684 at Amazon, it's close to the lowest price we've ever seen on this Samsung TV. For a mid-range model packed out with features and providing decent quality across the board, it's a steal. But, we'd act fast as we're sure this price won't stick around forever.

MORE:

Read our full Samsung QE55Q80D review

Find the best 55-inch TVs here

And check out our pick of the best TVs you can buy right now

TOPICS
Robyn Quick
Robyn Quick

Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Samsung QE65S95D QD-OLED TV
This five-star Samsung S95D OLED TV has hit its lowest price ever
TCL 85C805K 4K TV
This Award-winning 85-inch TCL Mini LED TV is unbelievably cheap right now
TCL P755K 65-inch 4K TV
Bargain alert! This 65-inch TCL TV is down to only £379
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
Samsung's awesome, Award-winning Dolby Atmos soundbar package is on sale again
oled TV
Don't buy the LG C4 until you've seen this rival OLED TV deal
Bush UT24SB 50-inch TV
This four-star 50-inch Dolby Vision TV can be picked up for peanuts right now
Latest in Televisions
Samsung Q80D 55-inch LED TV
What a steal! Save hundreds on this 5-star 55-inch Samsung LED TV
LG C5 on a unit with the webOS home page on screen
LG announces pricing for its 2025 OLED TVs, and it's a promising first sign
Hisense U7N on stand with Adventures in AV logo
OLED TVs are awesome, but you shouldn’t write off 4-star Mini LEDs – here’s why
Bravia 8 OLED TV in viewing room with Ask the Reader logo
Is OLED burn-in a problem? We want your input on one of TV’s hottest topics
TCL C855K 65-inch Mini LED TV
TCL C855K (65C855K)
TCL 85C805K 4K TV
This Award-winning 85-inch TCL Mini LED TV is unbelievably cheap right now
Latest in News
Samsung Q80D 55-inch LED TV
What a steal! Save hundreds on this 5-star 55-inch Samsung LED TV
Bang &amp; Olufsen Beogram 4000c
Bang & Olufsen has given its iconic Beogram 4000 Series turntable a stylish rebirth – but good luck getting one!
T+A Solitaire T Cognac white in case
The 'benchmark setting' T+A Solitaire T wireless headphones have a boozy new look
a series of ipad airs on a blue background
There's already a new Apple iPad Air – but it's not got a key Pro feature we want
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
You can save on Samsung and Sonos Dolby Atmos soundbars – here's which one we would pick
Activo Volcano wired in-ear headphones
Activo's wired in-ear headphones aim for an explosive sound that won't break the bank