What a steal! Save hundreds on this 5-star 55-inch Samsung LED TV

Finding a top-notch 55-inch TV without breaking the bank may seem like a mammoth task, but this deal could be the answer for you. The Samsung mid-range LED entry, the QE55Q80D, is down to just £684 at Amazon.

It may not be the lowest ever price we've seen on the five-star TV, but this deal can get you £300 off its original price.

During testing, we loved its impressively detailed audio as well as its excellent contrast. If that sounds up your alley, this deal is worth your time.

Samsung QE55Q80D £999 £684 at Amazon (save £315)

Samsung's QE55Q80D features powerful processing, rich colours, excellent contrast and potent sound. And, we rated it five stars at the full price of £999. Now, at just £684, we're even more impressed. It's hard to compete with this price but hurry, we don't know how long it'll last.

Samsung's mid-range LED TV veers away from the brand's love of Mini LEDs, but it does result in a more palatable price. And, the quality is still there with the 'local dimming' system using 100 separate zones - a pretty impressive number for such a compact screen.

In our Samsung Q80D review, we said: "The Q80D delivers a surprisingly healthy chunk of the picture quality we've come to expect from Samsung's high-end TVs at a much lower price. It also sounds unexpectedly good for a Samsung TV, and is one of the best gaming TVs we've seen for less than £1,000."

When it comes to picture, we found the overall quality impressive. Especially when it comes to producing reasonably punchy colours in dark scenes, and avoiding desaturation problems in low-luminance shots - something that both OLED and LCD TVs can fall victim to. Then, there's the AI elements of the Q80D's processor which means it upscales into crisp 4K with ease.

Feature-wise, it puts in a lot of work. There's the VA LCD panel that works hard on contrast, local dimming, HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K/120Hz gaming, VRR and ALLM, which is music to gamers' ears, and if you're all about streaming platforms, then the Tizen OS system has excellent app support.

Of course, given the price point, it doesn't have all the bells and whistles you'll find on some of Samsung's high-end models (of which there are a fair few), but you also don't have to part ways with a lot of cash. In exchange, you get a TV that is still more than capable of providing a large soundstage that is both hefty and dynamic.

At just £684 at Amazon, it's close to the lowest price we've ever seen on this Samsung TV. For a mid-range model packed out with features and providing decent quality across the board, it's a steal. But, we'd act fast as we're sure this price won't stick around forever.

MORE:

Read our full Samsung QE55Q80D review

Find the best 55-inch TVs here

And check out our pick of the best TVs you can buy right now