We're looking forward to this year's Record Store Day - you know it's just around the corner when Rega announces the year's limited-edition turntable design.

And we're looking forward to tonight's publication of the list of this year's releases - if it's anything like last year's, we should be able to select at least 11 extra-special favourites.

The list is published at 6pm - and up and down the country, independent record stores are having parties, quizzes and gigs to celebrate. There may even be free cider.

To find out if your nearest indie shop is involved, check out the full list here. And then have a glance at the links below to see the sort of stuff you can look forward to at whathifi.com when RSD18 rolls around.

