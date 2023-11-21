Quick! The 55-inch Sony A95L QD-OLED’s price has dropped for the first time ever this Black Friday

Sony’s excellent 55-inch Bravia A95L QD-OLED 4K TV has seen its price crash by £300, down from £2999 to £2698 , marking its first price drop, just in time for Black Friday.

This TV still sits at an expensive price, but it’s great to see some sizeable discounts already applied to such a new model. What’s more, this latest deal is available at multiple retailers – a bit of choice is always a fine thing.

We tested out the bigger 65-inch A95L earlier this year and awarded it a coveted five-star review , with our team of testers praising its impressive performance. We haven’t tested out the 55-inch model, however, we expect much of the same excellent performance, especially in the picture quality department.

Sony A95L Black Friday deal

Sony XR55A95L 55 inch QD-OLED 4K TV was £2999 now £2698 at Peter Tyson (save £301)

If you are in the market for a new QD-OLED TV capable of a faithful recreation of your favourite shows and movies, the Sony A95L is worth a look. We were very impressed by the 65-inch version of this TV set and even praised its sound quality. It’s a pricey TV, however, this fresh discount could make a difference.

Also available at: John Lewis and Amazon

During our testing, we noted that the 65-inch A95L is a “stunning TV” capable of going “astonishingly bright and producing incredibly vibrant colours”, recreating TV shows and movies more accurately than a lot of the competition.

Sony’s A95L features four HDMI inputs: two of which meet 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 specifications, and one port designated to handle eARC connections with soundbars or AV receivers.

As you would expect, the A95L supports a range of streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Disney+. It also supports 4K / 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM – great news for gamers – alongside a range of HDR formats such as HLG, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. We are still waiting on Dolby Vision gaming support, which will hopefully come later.

You also get the Bravia CAM camera bundled with the TV. This clips onto the top edge of the TV and allows access to a range of smart features such as video calling, and picture and sound optimisation based on your location within the room.

A new TV of this quality and price is no casual purchase for most. But with this Black Friday price drop, now down to £2698 , the Sony 55-inch A95L is certainly an even more tempting proposition, should this be in your price range.

MORE:

Black Friday 2023: the best UK deals already live

Best TVs 2023: flagship OLEDs and affordable flatscreens tried and tested