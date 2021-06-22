Quick! Save £270 on five-star 58-inch Panasonic smart TV this Prime Day

Prime Day is a great chance to pick up a great deal on some of the best TVs we've tested. This Panasonic TX-58HX800BZ smart TV received a five-star verdict in our review and now it has an added saving of £279 thanks to this great Prime Day deal.

Normally priced at £899 this Panasonic TV supports Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos and can be controlled by either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Smart.

Prime Day TV deal

Panasonic TX-58HX800BZ £899 £629 (save £270)

This five star 58-inch TV is excellent value for money with three HDMI ports, including ARC and HDMI 2.1; support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG; Bluetooth and Dolby Atmos. It’s a treat for both 4K and Full HD content and delivers a very attractive performance-per-pound proposition.

With three 4K HDMI sockets, two USB 2.0 ports, analogue and optical audio outputs as well as a choice of ethernet or wi-fi for going online, the TX-58HX800BZ has a comprehensive connectivity spec.

It runs the latest version of Panasonic's My Home Screen 5.0, which aggregates content highlights and includes plenty of modern features, such as screen mirroring, Bluetooth connection and voice operation through either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Despite using an edge lit LED backlight, which can sometimes hamper the outright contrast and uniformity of the screen, we found thatvisually the Panasonic TX-58HX800BZ had brilliance with dark detail, excellent contrast handling and rich, balanced colours. We can also report that its motion handling is every bit as good as we’ve come to expect from Panasonic.

Sound wise this Dolby Atmos-enabled TV is more impressive than most. Fitted with a pair of standard 10W speakers there's a modest tonal balance with detail from top to bottom as well as clarity and precision lending a decent degree of spaciousness to the sound.

The core work of sound production and picture quality on this TV is generally excellent for the money. It’s a treat for both 4K and Full HD content and, while it was a little more expensive than some mid-range rivals when we reviewed it, at this price it's an even better performance-per-pound proposition.

