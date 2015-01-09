From small to big, colourful to serious, simply ingenious to feature-packed, Philips has a Bluetooth speaker to fit the bill.

At the portable end are the FL3X and ShoqBox Mini, both of which were honorees in the CES 2015 Innovation Awards and feature anti-clipping tech to reduce distortion at high volumes. The FL3X’s rubbery form allows it to pop out, transforming into a larger unit with a richer sound, while the rugged, waterproof ShoqBox Mini will even float when dropped overboard.

Next up is the stylish, pill-shaped BT6000 Wireless Portable Speaker which comes in a variety of colours and features twin speaker drivers and passive radiators for omnidirectional sound. You can take it to the park too, as it’s splashproof for outdoor use.

Finally, there’s the bigger BT7500 Wireless Home Speaker which uses high quality aptX and AAC Bluetooth and has dedicated tweeters for detailed highs and twin passive radiators for richer bass. It can also be paired with up to three different devices for easy sharing between household member.

To find out more about how Philips has managed not to compromise on sound, check out the video above.