Wow! Amazon Echo Show smart speakers with screens heavily reduced for Prime Day

We'll be brief, since time is of the essence when sniffing out top Amazon Prime Day deals: Amazon's five-star original 2019 Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8 (1st gen), Echo Show 8 (2nd gen, released in 2021) and Echo Show 10 – the all-new 2021 model with the screen that can follow you around – smart speakers have all received sizable discounts for Amazon Prime Day.

On the market for an Alexa-powered smart speaker? The time is now – simply click on the deal of your chosen device below.

Amazon Echo Show speakers cut-price on Prime Day

Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st gen) £80 £40 (save £40) at Amazon

An Amazon Alexa smart speaker with a screen for just £40? We know, but that's Prime Day for you. This 50% saving gets you the 2019 issue Show 5 – an Alexa-inbuilt smart speaker complete with a 5.5-in smart display at your service. Incredible value. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st gen) £100 £60 (save £40) at Amazon

Level up to an 8-in HD screen and stereo sound for just £20 more. As with the 5, you can connect with video calling and messaging, call friends and family (who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen), make announcements to other devices at home, ask Alexa to show you TV programmes, films or the news and listen to radio stations. And save a huge 40% in the process!View Deal

Echo Show 8 (2nd gen, 2021) £120 £85 (save £35) at Amazon

The newest May 2021 Echo Show 8 now has the same 13MP camera as seen on the Echo Show 10 (below). While this one doesn't turn to follow you around the room during calls, the camera does pan and zoom automatically, helping you stay in shot. A rare discount on a new smart speaker.

Echo Show 10 (2021 model) £240 £200 (save £40) at Amazon

If you've got a little more room in your kitchen, the Show 10 feels like a beefier barrel speaker with a decent-sized tablet (that turns to face you) attached to its side – because that is essentially what it is. Amazon's top-tier 2021 smart speaker just received it's first discount, and we wouldn't wait around if you want one. View Deal

Amazon updated its Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 smart speakers recently, so take note – the original Show 5, the inaugural and the most recent Show 8 are on offer, as well as the all-new Show 10.

Whatever way you look at it (or whichever way Alexa looks at you), these relatively affordable speakers now offer a lot more sound- and smarts-per-pound.

Don't need a screen? You can also save a massive 50 per cent on Echo Dot wireless speakers in the Amazon Prime Day sales – but again, don't hang about, Prime Day deals don't last...

