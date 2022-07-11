Prime Day 2022 arrives in style as JVC 43-inch Fire TV Edition drops to £209

Who says TVs have to cost the earth? If you don't need (or want) a fancy 4K OLED screen, you can pick up a superb Full HD set at a fraction of the price on Prime Day 2022. Take the JVC Fire TV Edition 43-inch LED TV, for example – it's now down from £350 to just £209 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

That, friends, is an astonishing 35% discount on the original RRP. And with Fire TV built-in, you're guaranteed a smooth experience complete with thousands of apps, Alexa Voice Remote and free live TV channels.

This cheap Prime Day TV deal probably won't last forever. In fact, it might not even last until the end of Prime Day, so act fast if you want £141 off the 43-inch JVC Fire TV Edition (opens in new tab)...

Best Prime Day Fire TV deal 2022

(opens in new tab) JVC 43-inch Fire TV Edition LED TV £350 £209 at Amazon (save £141) (opens in new tab)

A Fire TV Edition is a great option as a cheap, well-connected smart TV – especially if you subscribe to Amazon Prime Video. This 43-inch model has £141 off, making it a tempting option as a second set for a smaller room.

We haven't tested this particular model, so can't vouch for it wholeheartedly, but we do know that it offers Amazon's Fire TV platform, which is a super-simple way to make sure your TV offers access to all the major streaming apps. Think Amazon Prime Video (of course), Netflix, Disney+, Now, Paramount+, Discovery+, All 4, BBC iPlayer, My 5, ITV Hub, and plenty more besides.

It has a 1080p panel for sharp Full HD pictures, plus three HDMI ports (one of which features an Audio Return Channel, so you should be able to connect you TV and audio system with a single HDMI cable). Better yet, this TV can be voice-controlled using the Alexa-enabled remote control – that's quite a feature, considering the low price tag.

All in all the 43-inch JVC Fire TV Edition looks like a good bet as a second TV, or as the main set for a more modestly sized lounge. At £209 – a stonking 40% off the RRP at Amazon (opens in new tab) – it would be rude not to.

MORE:

Check out the best Black Friday TV deals

Fancy a big screen? Check out the best 65-inch TVs

Discover the benefits of Dolby Vision