Peter Tyson's Black Friday savings event knocks an extra 10 per cent off heavily discounted gear

Audio retailer Peter Tyson is offering an extra 10 per cent off a range of hi-fi goodies during the Black Friday sales. Starting at 7pm on Thursday, November 28th and ending Monday, December 2nd (AKA Cyber Monday), the event brings prices down on gear from brands such as KEF, JBL, Focal, Audiolab and many more.

If 10 per cent doesn't sound like a massive amount, most of the products involved in the promotion are already discounted anyway, with that additional saving taking sale prices down to an even lower level. The JBL Charge 5 is already just £129 at Peter Tyson, but with an additional 10 per cent off, our five-star favourite falls to just £116. That's just about the best price you'll get on a multiple Award-winning Bluetooth speaker.

To take advantage, use the code PTBF10 at checkout to unlock your exclusive discount. As per the Peter Tyson website, this offer will expire next Monday (2nd December) and is valid on selected products.

You could get the JBL Flip 6 at near its best-ever price thanks to the 10 per cent event. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The 10 per cent event extends across Bluetooth speakers, wireless headphones, amplifiers, turntables, CD players and speakers, with many exceptional models enjoying major discounts. Aside from the Charge 5, the outstanding JBL Flip 6 is just £76.50 at Peter Tyson, one of the lowest prices we've ever seen, whereas speaker favourites such as the KEF LS50 Meta, KEF R3 Meta and Dali Spektor 2 can also be picked up at heavily discounted rates.

You don't need to be a VIP member to enjoy this fantastic savings event. Just go to Peter Tyson's Black Friday 10 per cent page, select your chosen product and add in the discount code PTBF10 at checkout. You could save yourself a little extra when compared with rival retailers.

