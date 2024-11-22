Buying new music? I've searched for the best vinyl record and CD deals in the Amazon Black Friday sales

We've been bringing you hi-fi deals on speakers, amps, CD players, turntables and DACs... but enough about hardware. What about the actual music that you'll be playing on all this kit? Buying new music – especially in physical formats – can get rather pricey, but Amazon's Black Friday event has given us some great deals on vinyl records and CDs.

To help sift through them all, I've searched for the best deals on new and old albums, across various genres – from Sabrina Carpenter to System Of A Down to Daft Punk – so you can enjoy new music with some savings, or at least start getting those Christmas gifts for friends and family sorted early.

Note: these deals focus on Amazon UK's Black Friday listings, which tend to be some of the cheapest prices available, especially for vinyl. You'll want to check Discogs or your local record store if you want alternative prices (or want to support independent shops instead).

Best vinyl record deals

Short n' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter: was £33.99 now £28.99 at Amazon (save £5)

I've had Espresso stuck in my head all month. Breezy, floaty pop with hints of country and disco that's as un-serious as it gets, but all the more fun for it. This 15% off deal is on the blue vinyl exclusive to Amazon.

GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo: was £27.65 now £22.12 at Amazon (save £5)

A whole fiver off the GenZ darling's second album, which has more rock inspirations and digs deeper into her coming-of-age tribulations, with topical, witty and emotional songs about romance, identity, superstardom and more that fizzle with energy.

The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill by Lauryn Hill: was £24.65 now £19.42 at Amazon (save £5)

The seminal debut solo album (1998) from Lauryn Hill is a classic R&B staple, with hits such as Doo Wop (That Thing) and Everything is Everything in a concept album whose legacy and influence are long-lasting. This saving is on the limited edition double vinyl.

Modern Life is Rubbish by Blur: was £34.19 now £29.06 at Amazon (save £5)

Before chart-topping Parklife and The Greatest Escape, there was this 1993 second album – an album that ushered in Britpop and sought inspiration from The Kinks and The Who, from a band that just came off a disastrous US debut tour that left them missing home.

We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service by A Tribe Called Quest: was £26.01 now £21.67 at Amazon (save £5)

The sixth from the hip-hop legends A Tribe Called Quest features Kendrick Lamar, Elton John, Andre 3000, Jack White, Busta Rhymes and has the band reuniting one last time. We The People... is a standout track, a song about intolerance and fear, with an album full of relevance, driving energy and searing lyrics. Now 17% off for this double vinyl.

Curtis by Curtis Mayfield: was £21.78 now £18.51 at Amazon (save £3)

You can't not be in a good mood when a Curtis Mayfield song comes on. His gorgeous gospel-tinged voice, the pop-soul tone of his music with a good dose of funk thrown in – they're all bangers. Move On Up is still an utter joy and his most recognisable song, and it's on his debut album, too. A must-have in your record collection.

Steal This Album! by System Of A Down: was £23.45 now £19.93 at Amazon (save £4)

One of the great heavy metal/nu metal bands, Steal This Album! was the name given to their third album after various mid-quality, unfinished MP3s were released ahead of time. The frenetic energy, the breathless dynamics and melodic rage, Serj Tankian's incredible voice – it's all here in true SOAD style.

Led Zeppelin IV by Led Zeppelin: was £22.81 now £19.13 at Amazon (save £3)

It has Stairway to Heaven on it. And When The Levee Breaks. And Black Dog. If you don't already have it, buy it now at a discounted price.

The Division Bell by Pink Floyd: was £29.03 now £24.46 at Amazon (save £5)

This 2LP vinyl edition is the remastered version that uses the original analogue tapes, and while perhaps not the most adored of Floyd's albums, still delivers a lesson in prog-rock instrumentalism.

Random Access Memories by Daft Punk: was £41.19 now £34.30 at Amazon (save £7)

This 17% saving is on the 10th-anniversary edition boxset of the outstanding album favoured by many hi-fi demos, and features 35 minutes of unreleased demo songs and studio outtakes.

Hans Zimmer - The Classics: was £24.15 now £20.53 at Amazon (save £4)

Hans Zimmer has composed some of the most memorable movie scores, and this collection brings together his blockbuster hits from The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, Gladiator, Interstellar and Pirates Of The Caribbean.

Best CD deals

Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan: was £12.98 now £11.03 at Amazon (save £1)

A powerful, punchy debut from Chappell Roan, whose flamboyant style imbues her on-stage personal and chorus-led, pop-tastic music style. Femininomenon and Hot To Go! are standout singles that will be stuck – cheerily – in your head for months to come.

The Studio Albums (1990-2009) by Green Day: was £23.85 now £20.18 at Amazon (save £3)

For the Green Day superfan, this 8-CD boxset contains the studio albums released between 1990 to 2009, including Dookie, Nimrod, Warning and American Idiot. Punk rock never dies.

The Wall (Discovery Edition) by Pink Floyd: was £14.70 now £12.41 at Amazon (save £2)

You can never have enough Pink Floyd, really. This double CD edition is digitally remastered and features a new 12-page booklet. Great for a stocking filler.

Live by Fleetwood Mac: was £15.91 now £13.52 at Amazon (save £2)

Fleetwood Mac is one of those bands that I wish I'd seen live. Every bit of live footage I've seen shows an emotionally charged performance, both thanks to and in spite of the band's interpersonal relationships. This Live album from December 1980 comprises performances from shows during their 1979-1980 Tusk tour across the US, Japan and Europe.

The Lord of the Rings: Complete Trilogy by Howard Shore: was £18.29 now £15.47 at Amazon (save £3)

We're big fans of LOTR here, and this 3-CD boxset contains all of Howard Shore's beautiful, epic soundtrack for all three films. Worth listening to on a very good CD player and system. This special edition comes with 18 character cards from the trilogy, too.

Platinum Collection by David Bowie: was £17.95 now £14.97 at Amazon (save £3)

This collection features 57 tracks from Bowie's legendary musical output during the 1969 to 1987 period, spanning tracks from Space Oddity and Rebel Rebel to Sound and Vision and Let's Dance.

Misc

cassette tape Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cassette tape: was £18.93 now £16.09 at Amazon (save £2)

We couldn't help it. Yes, it's a little cheesy, but Guardians Of The Galaxy soundtracks released on cassette tape is a rather ingenious bit of marketing. This cassette has seven tracks from the second film, and we admit: even with the deal, it is rather pricey. The CD version is much cheaper at £9.16.

