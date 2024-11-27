I’ve found the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals on five-star JBL favourites

JBL is the current king of the Bluetooth speaker space, dominating the category from top to bottom with its well-made, brilliantly thought-out and superior-sounding speakers. I've heard them all and wouldn't hesitate to recommend any of the sensational JBL speakers below were it my money, and reputation, on the line.

For whatever reason, however, you may not want a JBL. If that's the case, I've listed some stellar alternatives below, all of which I've had first-hand experience with, putting me in the ideal position to give you the most informed Black Friday advice around.

JBL Go 4: The best mini-JBL bargain

JBL Go 4 was £45 now £30 at John Lewis (save £15)

Adorable to behold and a joy to listen to, the soap-sized JBL Go 4 is a pocket-sized charmer. Rectifying a few of the niggles from the third-gen model, the new kid on the block offers a super-durable build, improved battery life (around 7 hours) and a sound that goes well beyond what you'd expect for this size and price.

Lowest price on sand finish (John Lewis exclusive)

Five stars

If your budget doesn't stretch far but you still want far superior sound to that which your phone's diddy little speakers provide, the JBL Go 4 should be your first port of call. It may be small, but the sound it produces is far superior to anything you'll get from your iPhone, say, and small speakers tend to mean small prices. Plus, it's lovingly made and outrageously cute, so you could always get a few and start a little family...

Alternative: Tribit Stormbox Micro 2

Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 was £60 now £48 at Amazon (save £12)

The palm-sized Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 makes for a fine alternative to the Go 4, although we'd always recommend getting it at a discount. £12 off is the usual price cut, although we're hoping that it falls just a little bit more on the day of Black Friday.

If you want a bit more punch than that of the JBL Go 4 but you're not quite willing to spend around £90 on the JBL Flip 6, the Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 fills the gap nicely. It's small, affordable and brilliant with vocals, all while fitting perfectly into the palm of your hand. Tribit isn't the 'sexiest' name in audio, but trust me, the Stormbox Micro 2 is a special little speaker.

JBL Flip 6: The best affordable portable

JBL Flip 6 was £130 now £88 at Amazon (save £52)

One of the best portable speakers around at this price point, the JBL Flip 6 has consistently impressed over its lifespan, beating similarly priced and sized speakers with ease thanks to its bold sound, rugged build and excellent usability. It could be replaced next year with a seventh-gen model, so you can wait for that to arrive or grab one now.

Five stars

The JBL Flip 6 is a surefire winner if you're keen to spend a bit more of cash, but not that much more. It sonically outperforms the Go 4 easily, and at this level and for this size, I can't think of a better sonic performance than that given by the assured, surprisingly mature but always entertaining Flip 6. As a portable, rain-or-shine companion, the IP67 burrito is hard to beat.

Alternative: Sony ULT Field 1

Sony ULT Field 1 was £119 now £79 at Amazon (save £40)

The Sony ULT Field 1 has a lot going for it, especially for users who want two distinct sound profiles - one bass-boosted and one more natural - alongside a very healthy stable of features and a reassuringly sturdy Sony build. As an alternative to the JBL Flip 6, it makes a good degree of sense when the price is right.

In giving you solid advice on whether you should punt for the JBL rivalling Sony ULT Field 1, our review verdict probably said it best: "JBL’s five-star class leader is still the Bluetooth burrito to beat, but there’s plenty to like about what the Sony speaker offers in terms of detail, propulsion and, if you so choose, its ample helpings of muscular bass". With two sonic profiles, one of which seriously ramps up the lower-end, the Field 1 is built for bassheads and fans of punchy, powerful sound.

JBL Charge 5: The best all-rounder

JBL Charge 5 was £170 now £129 at Amazon (save £41)

Any chance to grab the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning JBL Charge 5 should be pounced upon ruthlessly. A discount here is not to be sniffed at – this is an excellent sounding, no-nonsense portable Bluetooth speaker that has a legacy of excellent Charge models behind it. And yes, it's Still winning Awards as we head into 2025.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

The JBL Charge 5 is a legendary speaker. Nothing else has really come close at this level, so much so that we're all running out of superlatives, and Awards, to lavish upon one of the all-time-greats. For its sound, build, versatility and longevity, the much-discounted Charge 5 should be a cornerstone of every Bluetooth speaker collection. At this price, we can't think of an alternative that comes close to the Charge 5, so we've listed the wi-fi enabled version below if you want boosted connectivity powers.

Alternative: JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi

JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi was £230 now £179 at Amazon (save £51)

The JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi is, unsurprisingly, the standard Charge 5 but with wi-fi streaming powers, not to mention an enlarged woofer and Bluetooth 5.3 support rather than 5.1. It's more expensive, but a £50 saving softens that blow somewhat, so if you want the best Bluetooth speaker made better, it's the one to pick.

Five stars

Ok, so this is a bit like giving up Coke by moving over to Coke Cherry or replacing your morning croissant with a pain au chocolat, but the truth is, the collective What Hi-Fi? consensus is that we haven't really found any like the Charge 5 that comes close to beating it. Like the Flash vs. the Reverse Flash, the only thing that can beat a leader in its field is, well, itself. The Charge 5 Wi-Fi is essentially the same speaker as the standard version, albeit with a slightly enlarged woofer and streaming support via wi-fi as opposed to pure Bluetooth, all of which leads to a clearer, cleaner sound at a slightly higher price.

JBL Xtreme 4: The biggest and the best

JBL Xtreme 4 was £330 now £239 at Amazon (save £81)

The JBL Xtreme 4 took all that we loved about the Xtreme 3 and built on it to great effect, resulting in a Bluetooth boombox that sounds masterful no matter what you throw at it. This is close to the lowest price for the Xtreme 4 we've seen thus far, meaning you'll be getting the best price possible on a very fresh, up-to-date unit.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

The JBL Xtreme 4 took up the reins from the superb Xtreme 3 and, in the process, elevated a good speaker to a great one. The Award-winning Xtreme was our product of the year for 2024, dominating in every category that matters. Obviously, the sound is extremely spacious and commanding, but it's the whole package, from the impressive feature set to the durable build, that makes the fourth-gen titan such a masterstroke.

Alternative: Bose SoundLink Max

Bose SoundLink Max was £399 now £349 at Amazon (save £50)

A beefy, burly and oft-breathtaking Bluetooth speaker that will get the party popping like few others, the SoundLink Max is one of the most endearing examples of its type that we've heard in a very long time. The JBL Xtreme 4 is a little more refined and grown up, but for sheer fun and vivacity, the Max earns its five-star plaudits.

Five stars

For something a little different, I present to you the five-star Bose SoundLink Max. The Max is significantly more expensive than the Xtreme 4, but I'd completely understand those who have a preference for its lively, deeply entertaining sound, attractive build and solid feature set. £50 off is no joke, either, especially if you love all things Bose.

