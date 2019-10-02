The best budget 4K TV of last year is now just £340

"This Ambilight TV has a picture to brighten up your day", as we concluded of the Philips 50PUS6703 – and now, in its final weeks of shelf life, it has a price to make it positively radiating.

While this Award-winning 50in 4K HDR arrived at a very reasonable £600, it can now be picked up for just £340 at Appliances Direct or Laptops Direct. You have to settle for it in refurbished condition – brand-new, unopened models are scarce and pricey anyway – but according to the websites' spiels the only defects are "moderate cosmetic imperfections such as marks or scratches on the bezel and minor marks or scratches on the screen that do not affect performance". You get a one-year warranty, too.

This deal really does beg the question for TV shoppers: why wait until Black Friday to roll around?

The promise is still, to quote our five-star review further, "a punchy, insightful, and nuanced picture" that has a "popping, dynamic image" and "great handling of detail". That's boosted by a) the expected streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4 and Demand5; and b) optional three-sided Ambilight, which projects the colour palette of whatever’s on screen to the surrounding walls via little LEDs.

You may be a seasoned Black Friday buyer, in which case you may have pegged the end of November as the best time to buy a TV. Generally you'd be right, but it's unlikely this TV will drop further or in brand-new form still be around by then. Indeed there'll be plenty of other budget 4K TVs on sale – we just don't know whether the best of them will be as good or well celebrated as this Philips.

If you don't mind its refurbished status, you can't go wrong here.

