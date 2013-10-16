If you were eyeing up the £10 Now TV Box as a bargain way to add iPlayer, Spotify and the option of Sky content to your TV, then you'll be glad to hear it's now ever better value.

From today you can buy a Now TV Box bundled with a Sky Sports or Sky Movies pass for a discount price.

A Now TV Box and a 3 month Sky Movies Pass, which gives you access to all Sky's live and on-demand movie content, can be yours for £25. Access to Sky Movies via Now TV otherwise costs £8.99/month, though there is currently a 30-day free trial for all new Now TV Box customers.

More of a sports fan? Then a Now TV Box plus Sky Sports Day Pass is now £15, giving you access to all six Sky Sports channels for 24 hours. The Sky Sports Day Pass is otherwise £10 for 24 hours of access.

A nice little saving on a box that we've already happily awarded five-stars. The deals are available from Argos and Currys PC World stores across the country, and will soon be coming to John Lewis stores.

Now TV, which is also available via a Now TV app on LG Smart TVs, Roku boxes, and online on PC, Mac, smartphones and tablets, connects to your home WiFi network in order to give you access to a whole host of content apps, as well as Sky content.

BBC iPlayer, BBC News, Demand 5, Spotify and Facebook are just some of the other apps available, with more available from the Roku store.

Gidon Katz, director of Now TV, said: "The Now TV Box lets customers instantly transform their regular TV into a Smart TV and these brand new bundles make it even easier for people to access great live sport and the biggest and best movies on their main TV.

"With Christmas just around the corner, we believe that the NOW TV Box will be this year’s ultimate stocking filler."

Well, it's certainly even more of a steal if you're interested in adding Sky Sports or Sky Movies content...

by Joe Cox

