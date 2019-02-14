McIntosh reveals gorgeous RS200 Wireless all-in-one system

On paper, McIntosh’s new RS200 seems like an easy sell (before you get to the £3495/$3000 price tag anyway). It’s an all-in-one system with DLNA streaming, built-in streaming service access, amplification and speakers all wrapped up in one classy-looking unit.

The all-in-one wireless music system has become a prevalent and popular hi-fi product in recent years, with the likes of the Naim Mu-so, Devialet Phantoms and Ruark R4 Mk3 finding favour, and McIntosh looks to secure some of its own success here further up the market.

The RS200 has AAC and aptX HS Bluetooth support, in addition to aptX Low Latency, which improves audio transmission speed to deliver sound in sync with visuals when playing, say, a YouTube video.

DLNA support allows users to stream networked files from their NAS drives, while the DTS Play-Fi platform has built-in interfaces for Amazon Prime Music, Pandora, Qobuz, SiriusXM, Spotify and Tidal.

AirPlay 2 is also present and correct, and HDMI (with ARC) and optical inputs serve users wishing to use the RS200 Wireless as a soundbar.

Amazon Works With Alexa certification means users can control music playback on the RS200 through an Alexa device, too.

As for the hardware, the RS500 delivers a pretty impressive 650 watts to eight speakers, which comprise two bass drivers, four midrange units and two tweeters. A subwoofer output offers the option to hook up an external powered subwoofer too, and McIntosh’s Play-Fi-compatible RS100 Wireless Speakers (sold separately) can be added as surround channels.

Naturally, they match other McIntosh speaker and systems with the company’s well-established aesthetic, and last but not least a three-position EQ switch offers customised sound equalisation based on the RS200’s room location and user preferences.

Orders can be placed now, with shipping expected to begin in March/April (UK) and February (US).

