Loewe's latest premium OLED TV gets a gaming upgrade and an inspirational name

High-end TV maker Loewe has announced that a new Ultra HD OLED model will join its TV line-up. The Inspire DR+ has been created to combine impressive picture quality and a sleek aesthetic, so we look forward to seeing how it performs.

The new model is being introduced to replace the Bild i range, which we reviewed in 2022 and awarded four stars. Inspire TVs will support a range of HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. Each TV is individually pre-calibrated at Loewe's factory to meet filmmaker picture and colour standards.

Longevity is also a priority for Loweve, with each TV made in Germany at Loewe’s factory from high-quality materials. Each Inspire TV features cable tunnels, hidden connections, and a detachable magnetic rear cover in a fully flexible rear housing unit to assist in keeping things tidy. The range is also finished off with fabric covers and sprayed basalt grey.

Loewe Inspire dr+ 65-inch OLED TV (Image credit: Loewe)

The new Inspire includes four HDMI ports, with two rated at the full 48Gbps bandwidth HDMI 2.1 specification supporting the latest versions of CEC, ALLM and VRR at 120Hz. This means 4K/120Hz gaming is finally possible with this model, as the Bild I only featured HDMI sockets capable of handling 18Gbps signals. There's also eARC so you can connect an external soundbar or speaker system to enjoy Dolby Atmos audio or multi-channel surround sound.

The TVs feature a built-in DR+ hard drive that has a capacity of 1TB, so you can record hours of shows and movies. There's also Loewe's latest operating system on board, os8, granting access to an array of streaming services including the big hitters such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+.

Optional accessories for the Inspire DR+ TVs include Loewe's 'floor stand universal', 'floor stand flex', 'floor2ceiling stand', and a variety of wall mount brackets.

The Loewe Inspire 55” and 65” models will be available from June while the 48” and 77” models are scheduled for release in September.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The suggested pricing is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Loewe Inspire DR+ pricing Loewe Inspire screen size Price in GBP 48 inches £2799 55 inches £3099 65 inches £3899 77 inches £5999

MORE:

Hands on: Loewe Stellar review

Loewe set to produce its own OLED TV panels in Germany

Loewe unveils its bold new flagship MLA OLED TV, and it's hiding a surprisingly solid design feature