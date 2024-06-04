Loewe unveils its bold new flagship MLA OLED TV, and it's hiding a surprisingly solid design feature

Premium German TV and AV brand Loewe has unveiled its bold new flagship OLED TV for 2024. Introducing the Loewe Stellar, which will replace the Build S in the company's current lineup. This TV is a major step forward for Loewe, as it will be the first to use the Micro Lens Array (MLA) OLED panels that it will manufacture in its production plant in Kronach, Germany.

By purchasing these units open cell and manufacturing them in-house, Loewe has been able to choose how it wants to mount the display within the frame of the TV. This has allowed for the unique stone backing material, which Loewe has assured us is 100 per cent real concrete. Better yet, each TV will be individual as the manufacturing process in which the concrete is poured will deliver a slightly different pattern each time.

There is also an ambient light bar that runs along the bottom edge of the TV. While it doesn't follow content like on Philips Ambilight TVs, it can be used as an ambient mood light, and it even has a pleasing animation that opens and closes when you turn the TV on or off. Around the edge of the TV is a brushed aluminium border which looks suitably premium, while the cross-shaped stand is made of the same material and it can rotate too.

(Image credit: Loewe)

It looks to be well equipped in the picture department too. Loewe claims that the META OLED panel will reach 3000 nits which is roughly in line with what we've heard from other TV manufacturers this year who are using the second-generation Micro Lens Array. MLA is still only available in select sizes, meaning only the core 55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inch models will receive the upgraded OLED tech. The Stellar also supports Dolby Vision HDR and, for the first time in Loewe's lineup, 4K/120Hz gaming is supported. All four HDMI sockets on the Stellar are the HDMI 2.1 standard, with support for 4K/120Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM.

Sound-wise, Loewe hasn't been particularly forthcoming with details regarding the sound system in this TV, only stating that it reaches 200W (we presume at the largest size). It does support both Dolby Atmos and DTS Play-Fi though, with wireless connectivity support for Loewe's range of wireless home cinema speakers.

Now, this is a Loewe TV, so a hefty price tag is to be expected. This TV comes in 42, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, 83-, and 97-inch sizes, with prices starting at £3299 / €3299 for the smallest 42-inch variant. That's likely to put a strain on your wallet, especially considering that's over double the price of the LG C4. At the top end of the scale, the 83-inch model will set you back a whopping £18,999 / €19,999, while the 97-inch model is yet to receive an RRP. Loewe only plans on selling this in the UK and select European markets, hence the absent US and Australian pricing.

