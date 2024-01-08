MLA OLED tech reported to hit 3000 nits peak brightness

Much like the tech behind Samsung's S95D QD-OLED TV that's expected to hit 3000 nits of peak brightness, LG has announced its 2024 MLA OLED TV tech can also reach up to 3000 nits of peak brightness.

According to LG, 'META Technology 2.0' offers up 42% brighter images than a conventional OLED display and can achieve 3000 nits of peak brightness. This makes for the highest peak brightness of any large-size OLED by LG's estimation.

How is this achieved? LG says, "META Technology 2.0 comprises ‘Micro Lens Array Plus (MLA+)’ featuring a pattern of optimized micrometer-scale lenses, the upgraded brightness enhancing algorithm ‘META Multi Booster,’ and the full-range brightness detail enhancing algorithm ‘Detail Enhancer,' which all combine to achieve a new maximum brightness of 3,000 nits."

Technological breakthroughs are always exciting, and we will have to get our hands on LG's new OLEDs for a full review, but we've had some mixed feelings about previous MLA TVs, wondering if the improvement was worth the price.

Nonetheless, historically OLED TVs have not had the most impressive peak brightness numbers, so it's no bad thing to see these getting pushed further and further. Stay tuned for further thoughts on LG's 2024 MLA TVs.

